Clemson, SC

tigernet.com

Clemson men's basketball moves up latest AP Poll

Clemson moved back up the rankings after another weekly sweep of ACC action. The Tigers slotted up four spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll on Monday. Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) improved to 10 wins in 11 conferences games for the first time in school history and maintained a 1.5-game lead on second-place Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson 2023 Football Schedule to be Released Monday

On Monday at 7:30pm the ACC Network will host a two-hour schedule release show unveiling the full ACC slate for the 2023 college football season. Where’s what we already know. Clemson’s full non-conference slate is available:. Week 2 (Sep 9): Charleston Southern. Week 3 (Sep 16): Florida Atlantic.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Clemson

Good news for Clemson. Chase Hunter will be back in action for the Tigers in today's game against Florida State, per the official Twitter account of Clemson Basketball. The junior guard has missed the last (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Albany Herald

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
ATHENS, GA
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
wspa.com

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility

Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash …. Greenville Transit Authority responds to backlash on construction of new facility. Car crash kills 18-year-old Laurens Co. high school …. A Saturday morning car crash killed one driver and injured another in...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Restaurant Appears On Food Network Show

One of my favorite shows on Food Network is Restaurant Impossible. And, a South Carolina restaurant will be making an appearance on the show. The Robert Irvine hosted show filmed an episode at Runway Cafe at the Greenville Downtown Airport. The episode airs February 23. According to The State, the Runway Cafe episode filmed in October. Of course, anyone familiar with Restaurant Impossible knows that Chef Irvine comes in to lift up struggling restaurants. Furthermore, he supports the business, owners and staff on every level. In addition to menu development, Irvine brings in crews to give the space a makeover with furnishings and decor. Also, he typically counsels staff and owners on other issues too. He works to improve their customer service and talks them through personal and financial struggles.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. house fire

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a house fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg artist brings abstract style into homes in new TV show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg artist is now starring in a new TV show called ‘Artfully Designed,’ bringing his vibrant and abstract art style into people’s homes. We talked with him about the show and why the upstate holds special meaning to him. “For years,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
livingupstatesc.com

The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
GREENVILLE, SC

