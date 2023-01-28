Read full article on original website
Rain expected for duration of the day
LOS ANGELES – A cold winter storm is bringing scattered showers throughout Los Angeles County Monday, and very low snow levels are expected creating snowy driving conditions on highways through the mountains and Antelope Valley. Temperatures are forecast in the 40s and 50s with areas of frost by Tuesday...
Compton bridge eroding to dangerous conditions
COMPTON, Calif. – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels. Compton Mayor Emma Sharif provided an update to local businesses who...
Authorities ID three women killed at short-term rental near Beverly Hills
LOS ANGELES – The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook,...
Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has...
Pedestrian survives being hit by car on DTLA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man has survived after being hit by a car early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to the 101 freeway at Alameda Street after receiving multiple calls about a man being hit by a car after walking in the lanes on the freeway. Witness...
Metro Approves Master Co-Op Agreement with City of Inglewood for Transit Connector Project
The Metro Board of Directors on Thursday approved a Master Cooperative Agreement (MCA) with the City of Inglewood for the city’s Inglewood Transit Connector Project, a 1.6-mile people mover connecting the Metro K Line to the region’s newest sports and entertainment venues, including the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome (the Clippers future home), as well as South Los Angeles’ emerging housing and commercial centers.
Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City
I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project. Based upon...
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach...
Authorities ID teens killed at Pomona house party
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old and 19-year-old killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona were identified Monday. The juvenile, Reginald Nephew, died in a private residence, according to the coroner’s website. The man was identified as Prentiss Nephew, and his location of death was a driveway. Both were Pomona residents.
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting. As the City continues to assemble the funds needed to build the project, they are moving...
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Riverside man sentenced to prison for participating in Jan. 6 capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A California man was sentenced today on a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Inglewood reveals specialized police units have been depleted
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Police Department is aggressively recruiting to fill positions as the department’s workforce continues to dwindle. Over the last three years, there has been a mass exodus of officers, particularly those from specialized units, which leaves the department strapped to address crime. In the...
Protestors make their way to LAPD Headquarters after release of Tyre Nichols footage
LOS ANGELES – Protestors continue to demonstrate in downtown Los Angeles after Memphis authorities released bodycam footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29. Protestors made their way to the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters at 1st and Spring Street where they were met by officers in riot gear.
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located the man in the roadway, outside the crosswalk, the Laguna Beach Police Department reported.
