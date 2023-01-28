ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver attempts to illegally enter Camp Pendleton, officials say

By Jafet Serrato
 2 days ago

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – A vehicle was halted Friday evening after the driver tried to make its way into Camp Pendleton, according to 1st Lieutenant Taylor M. Schrick.

There was an attempt to gain unauthorized access around 6:30 p.m. The Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Marshall Office then deployed so-called “final denial barriers,” which are physical barriers placed at the last point in a physical security plan where it’s possible to stop a breach.

MCRD San Diego recruit dies after collapsing during training

Once the “final denial barriers” were used, the vehicle was stopped.

All the people in the car were taken to Palomar Hospital. Unknown how many people were in the car or the severity of their injuries.

The main gate to Camp Pendleton was closed for more than two hours but reopened at 9 p.m. Friday.

