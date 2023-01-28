Rep. Ivey shares plans and priorities for Maryland’s 4th District
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey talks about his priorities for Maryland's 4th Congressional District, work to expand affordable housing and expanded child tax credits in Prince George's County and reduce crime in the region.
