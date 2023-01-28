ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Rep. Ivey shares plans and priorities for Maryland’s 4th District

By Tasmin Mahfuz
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Llnm_0kUFgGTC00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey talks about his priorities for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, work to expand affordable housing and expanded child tax credits in Prince George’s County and reduce crime in the region.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Maryland joins U.S. Climate Alliance

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Governor Wes Moore announced that Maryland has joined the U.S. Climate Alliance as part of his commitment to combating climate change. Moore said in a Monday press release that he proposed a $422 million investment in protecting Maryland’s environment through programs funded by the transfer tax that supports land preservation and […]
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Maryland Lawmakers Consider Curb-Side Voting

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland lawmakers are considering a bill which would require all polling locations to have a curb-side-voting option, aimed at making voting easier for those with disabilities. Anyone with a disability that is recognized under the Americans With Disabilities Act would be allowed to use this option. Adith Thummalapalli with Salisbury Mayor's Disability Advisory Committee says he supports this bill.
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

Biden to visit Baltimore for rail tunnel project kickoff

President Biden on Monday will visit Baltimore for the launch of a project to replace a 150-year-old tunnel causing rail bottlenecks between the nation’s capital and New Jersey. The replacement rail tunnel — funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law — is set to improve the travel woes of millions of commuters who face delays down the existing…
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Statement From Attorney General Brown On The Killing Of Tyre Nichols

– Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released the following statement in regard to the killing of Tyre Nichols:. “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols, and to the community in Memphis and beyond that knew him and mourns his passing. I also grieve for our American community, which still has so far to travel to reach the goal of justice for all.
MARYLAND STATE
newsnationnow.com

Maryland considers bill aimed at studying 4-day workweek

(NewsNation) — Lawmakers in Maryland are proposing a bill that would initiate a study of the effects of a four-day workweek. Employees would be working 32 hours, but they would receive the same pay. According to Qualtrics, a technology company, 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of a shortened week.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

West Virginia 2024 U.S. Senate primary taking shape

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — With control of the U.S. Senate in the hands of the Democratic Party by a narrow margin, West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney is hoping to help tip the balance of power to the GOP in 2024. Mooney represents the northern congressional district in West Virginia and has already […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Provides Critical Update on Ellicott City Extended North Tunnel

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball today provided a critical update on the comprehensive EC Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation plan in a video release. The Extended North Tunnel is the largest and most impactful flood mitigation component of the EC Safe and Sound plan, and it is nearing design completion. While the tunnel will soon be ready for construction, costs have risen due to the impacts of inflation across the nation.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland vehicle emissions inspection program could be reformed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital. Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

New round of funding aims to combat hate crimes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Community leaders in Maryland’s largest county are taking steps to protect houses of worship and faith-based communities against images of hate. Over the course of one weekend, three reports of antisemitic drawings were made at three different Montgomery County public schools: Thomas J. Wootton High School, Silver Creek […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kentuckytoday.com

Big dreams: Painter decides to buy aging Maryland lighthouse

BALTIMORE (AP) — To call it a fixer-upper would be generous. There’s no running water, no heat, no electricity. Once one gets past the romance of buying a historic Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, there’s lead paint, asbestos and toxic benzene. Vandals broke down the door and seabirds died inside. Oh, it sits in about 18-feet of water within a U.S. Navy testing site called a “danger zone.”
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Gov. Moore to Shake Pp the Public Service Commission

With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy