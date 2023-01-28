A British couple’s Australia camping trip turned into a nightmare after one of them got airlifted to hospital after being bitten by one of the world’s most deadly snakes.Ben Ross and Georgia Powell’s three-day break was cut short after Ben was bitten by an Eastern brown snake. They shared their experience on Fraser Island in a string of TikTok posts, which included video of Ben showing off his “fang marks” and his subsequent helicopter ride.He was bitten by the snake as he attempted to find his drone after crashing it in long grass on a beach.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat

