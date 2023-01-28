ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis police beat her son 'to a pulp'

Tyre Nichols's mother has described the horrendous physical state her son was in as he died in hospital.RowVaughn Wells told CNN that her 29-year-old was "beaten to a pulp" during the emotional interview. "His head was swollen like a watermelon," she said while listing off his visible injuries, adding they "beat the crap out of him."Five Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Bodycam footage of the arrest where Mr Nichols sustained his injuries will be released on Friday, 27 January. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Five Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsFive Memphis police officers charged over ‘savage’ death of Tyre NicholsCarol Vorderman makes damning speech about Rishi Sunak on ITV's This Morning
