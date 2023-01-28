Read full article on original website
Related
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
SFist
Midweek 'Bomb Cyclone' May Break Rain Records Already Broken By Saturday's Storm
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are warning that the coming bomb cyclone looks to be even more brutal, windy, and wet than what we just experienced on Saturday. So, clear those storm drains and brace yourselves. Also, the city is currently out of sandbags, but more may be coming.
New Zealand's biggest city braces for more heavy rains after deadly floods
New Zealand authorities warned Monday that the situation in flood-hit Auckland was likely to worsen after "unprecedented" rainfall brought devastating floods that have killed at least four people and forced hundreds to evacuate in the country's largest city.
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
Severe weather and snow set to impact millions of Americans
Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get snowfall this week as several storm systems are set to impact millions of Americans, with the first moving across the Northeast.
Where the storm threats are headed next
The U.S. is facing tornado threats, heavy rain and winter weather. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes is tracking where the storm threats are headed next.
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Californians Report Strange, High-Pitched Chimes in Air Before Deadly Storm
No, it wasn't a tornado siren.
Another atmospheric river is headed for California. What's behind these damaging storms?
Another "atmospheric river" is expected to bring widespread flooding to parts of California this week — and it's not the first time the strong, damaging weather phenomenon has wreaked havoc in the state in recent days. The atmospheric river forecast to hit the region this week will be the third since Dec. 26.
At least 3 killed in New Zealand flooding as PM visits hard-hit Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the Auckland region Saturday to survey damage from major flooding which has already killed three people, according to authorities.
Dozens feared missing, dead after slow-moving tropical cyclone impacts Madagascar
Tropical Cyclone Cheneso developed on January 19 and was still being tracked nearly two weeks later off the coast of eastern Africa in the southwest Indian Ocean.
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket California with Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds, and Mountain Snow
California will continue to experience heavy rain with damaging winds and mountain snow until later this week as an atmospheric river weather event has been hovering over the state. In addition, the weather phenomenon could also cause landslides and other debris flows, as well as flooding due to torrential rain,...
Auckland ‘clobbered’ with record-breaking downpour and massive floods
New Zealand’s largest city Auckland was “clobbered” on Friday by a record-shattering downpour that led to more than 2,000 emergency calls being made, more than 700 incidents across the region and left at least three people dead and two others missing.The wettest day on record in the city, that 1.6 million people call home, led to the sounding of a state of emergency.The downpour caused floods in many areas and reached the city’s international airport, leaving hundreds of people stranded overnight inside terminals and widespread flight cancellations.At least 3,500 homes were left without electricity and an Elton John concert...
Auckland floods set to continue as new rainstorms loom
WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a clean-up following a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand's biggest city over the weekend.
watchers.news
Red Warnings for Heavy Rain issued in Northland, Auckland north of Orewa, and the Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand
Another atmospheric river event is forecast to bring more heavy rain across parts of New Zealand’s North Island in the coming days following an unprecedented rainfall event that brought severe flooding to the Auckland area and left 4 people dead on January 27, 2023. Heavy rain with the potential...
msn.com
New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast
WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
musictimes.com
Elton John Auckland Concert Canceled Because of Catastrophic Flooding, Rainfall
Somebody rained on Elton John's parade in Auckland, New Zealand. The music icon is taking his final tour on the road down under. However, as he tried to hope for clear skies, he was met with rather unwelcome weather in Auckland. According to NME, the country's biggest city, Auckland, was...
‘Unprecedented’ flash floods and landslides bring Auckland to grinding halt for third day
At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
California beach littered with debris, video shows, as 'endless onslaught' of storms continue
Videos are emerging of the flooding and damage California is experiencing as a series of storms bringing heavy rain and powerful winds continue to impact the state.
Comments / 0