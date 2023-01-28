ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Auckland ‘clobbered’ with record-breaking downpour and massive floods

New Zealand’s largest city Auckland was “clobbered” on Friday by a record-shattering downpour that led to more than 2,000 emergency calls being made, more than 700 incidents across the region and left at least three people dead and two others missing.The wettest day on record in the city, that 1.6 million people call home, led to the sounding of a state of emergency.The downpour caused floods in many areas and reached the city’s international airport, leaving hundreds of people stranded overnight inside terminals and widespread flight cancellations.At least 3,500 homes were left without electricity and an Elton John concert...
Reuters

Auckland floods set to continue as new rainstorms loom

WELLINGTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand officials on Tuesday asked residents in flood-ravaged Auckland to prepare for the onslaught of another storm as residents start a clean-up following a series of floods and landslips across New Zealand's biggest city over the weekend.
msn.com

New Zealand counts cost of Auckland floods, more rain forecast

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -Flood-ravaged Auckland is forecast to receive further heavy rain in the coming days, authorities in New Zealand's largest city said on Monday, as insurers counted the costs of what looks likely to be the country's most expensive weather event ever. Four people lost their lives in flash floods...
musictimes.com

Elton John Auckland Concert Canceled Because of Catastrophic Flooding, Rainfall

Somebody rained on Elton John's parade in Auckland, New Zealand. The music icon is taking his final tour on the road down under. However, as he tried to hope for clear skies, he was met with rather unwelcome weather in Auckland. According to NME, the country's biggest city, Auckland, was...
The Independent

‘Unprecedented’ flash floods and landslides bring Auckland to grinding halt for third day

At least one man has been killed due to flash floods and landslides in New Zealand, taking the total death toll to four in the country’s North Island area that is reeling under heavy rain for the third consecutive day.Police officials confirmed that the death of a man who went missing after being swept away by floods on Friday at Onewhero village, about 70km south of Auckland.“The most horrific part of it [rains and floods] is that we’ve lost lives,” deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni said in Auckland.Newly appointed prime minister Chris Hipkins said the flood impact was “unprecedented”...

