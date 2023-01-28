ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Jonesboro survives third-quarter drought to top Little Rock Central

By Jeff Halpern
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHcvZ_0kUFejwZ00

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

LITTLE ROCK — No. 5 Jonesboro (20-3, 5-1 6A-Central) survived a third quarter in which they scored two points to defeat No. 2 Little Rock Central (20-4, 5-1) 53-44 Friday night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse.

“I don’t know if it was a defensive struggle, but it was two really good defensive teams and I’m really proud of our guys for staying composed when we had a really rough third quarter,” said Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift. “I thought we had good looks, but they wouldn’t go down and we didn’t score until it was almost zero. That can get into your heads and for us to turn things around in the fourth quarter was impressive.”

Leading 29-21 at halftime, the Hurricane survived a third quarter in which they shot 1-of-9 from the floor, had three turnovers and were out rebounded 8-4.

Central’s Savaughn Smith took over the scoring in the third quarter for the Tigers when he scored eight of his 11 points including a three-pointer and two free throws with 1:57 left that got Central to within 29-28. Daniel Culberson, who battled through a 4-for-12 shooting night, scored late to put the Tigers up 30-29. However, that lead was short lived when Deion Bufford-Wesson, who scored 31 points, scored toward the end of the quarter to put the Hurricane up 31-30 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricane continued the momentum into the fourth quarter when Isaac Harrell knocked down a three-pointer from the corner to extend the lead to 34-30.

“It was a mental toughness thing,” said Swift. “You start thinking will it ever go in and the rim starts shrinking and the first really good bucket, we got Isaac a three in the corner and that got us going again.”

After Smith scored to close it to 34-32, Jonesboro started to take control when Wesson scored six of the next eight points to make it 40-34.

After Annor Boateng, a Division I recruit, made 1-of-2 free throws to close it to 40-35 with 2:48 left, Wesson had a three pointer to make it 43-35 and added a jumper to make it 45-35. A jumper by Culberson and one free throw by Gavin Snyder with 1:01 left closed it to 45-38, but Harrell came back with a jumper to make it 47-38 and Central didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

The Hurricane asserted themselves early by taking an 9-0 lead and led 18-8 after the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime

Jonesboro shot 10-of-21 from the floor in the first half and out rebounded Central 10-5 with Wesson scoring 14 points in the first half. They held the Tigers to 6-of-17 shooting from the floor in the first half. For the game, Central shot 12-of-44 and forced 11 turnovers.

“They have certain guys who can get downhill and certain guys you can’t give them threes,” said Swift. “We had a plan for everybody. You can’t stop everything they do, but we did a good job of limiting space on their downhill guys and not let their shooters get a bunch of open looks.”

Central head coach Brian Ross was proud of the way his team battled back, but acknowledged the slow start and several missed shots in the fourth quarter made his team’s task a tall order.

“We came out and didn’t play well the first four minutes,” said Ross. “We were down 11-0 and dominated the next two quarters and going into the fourth, we had all the momentum. Their two best players hit big threes, and we had five or six opportunities that went in and out. Our kids fought hards and battled back. It’s not the first time we battled back, but we came up a little short tonight.

“We locked in and did what we’re supposed to do and got some offensive rebounds. They scored 18 points in the first quarter, and I bet 11 were on second chances. Once we stopped that, they had as much trouble as we did scoring.”

Central held Jonesboro to 18-of-38 shooting and forced 10 turnovers.

Boateng, who spent much of the night in foul trouble, had 10 points for the Tigers with eight coming from the foul line. He picked up his fourth foul at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter and returned with 6:33 left in the game. While Ross wished Boateng could have been out on the floor a lot more in the second half, he said his team is used to stretches when Boateng has had to sit.

“You want your best player in the game, but it was not the first time we’ve been in that situation. We were at Bartlett, Tenn., and they were ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and we played two overtimes and 7 minutes without him because he fouled out. We’ve got other guys who can play. We’ve got guys who can step in,” said Ross.

While Bufford-Wesson scored 31, Harrell added 14 for the Hurricane.

“Deion is hot and, we did a good job of getting him the ball in foul situations and he was wearing them out,” said Swift of Bufford-Wesson who made all 10 free throws.

LR CENTRAL 62, JONESBORO 47 (GIRLS)

Kiaya Davis scored all of her 16 points in the second half to lead Little Rock Central (13-9, 4-2 6A-Central) to a victory over Jonesboro.

The Lady Tigers led 42-24 midway through the third quarter before Jonesboro went on a 18-6 run to close it to 48-42 with 5:00 left in the game. Bramyia Johnson keyed the run by scoring 11 of her 23 points, including making two three-pointers during that stretch.

However, Kiaya Davis and Taylor Day Davis combined to score 10 of the next 12 points for the Tigers to put the game away.

Taylor Day Davis and Jordan Marshall both scored 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Allannah Orsby finished with 12 for Jonesboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRisd_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IH8S_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8XAY_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jp3bR_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCOb2_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BixrX_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrBae_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKVpH_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAuDz_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xISGY_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkMsH_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2rmp_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZWV1_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmZG3_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2k21_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9Fdu_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XlcA_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44mc5Y_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZ6IW_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCHPn_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOJUZ_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHfcK_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PMMe_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDCVz_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaKBN_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M64BU_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rtvkl_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29pvAL_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NA9Xs_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Kkey_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asfLO_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SBeK7_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APp00_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9XmC_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5XEj_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QETR0_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4quN_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQP8r_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XchPV_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKn8J_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3yhn_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vcvX2_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUUH3_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRxIS_0kUFejwZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PutKs_0kUFejwZ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Little Rock, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Russellville Junior High School basketball team will have a game with Little Rock Christian Academy on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LITTLE ROCK, AR
abc17news.com

Davis, Osifo power Jacksonville past Central Arkansas 74-64

CONWAY, Ark. — Jordan Davis scored 18 points and Osayi Osifo had a double-double to lead Jacksonville to a 74-64 victory over Central Arkansas. Davis had six rebounds for the Dolphins (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Osifo totaled 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Marsh scored 13 on 6-of-8 shooting. Camren Hunter finished with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals to pace the Bears (7-16, 2-8).
CONWAY, AR
Kait 8

Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State as a PWO

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View senior wide receiver Beau Smith announced he’ll be joining Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon. Smith was a part of a 2022 Blazers squad that won a share of the 5A East and was a #1 seed in the 5A Playoffs. Valley View won its first 5A playoff game in program history when they beat Farmington in the first round.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 22- 28:. 1. Police: NWA faith-based facility searched for drugs, founder & 5 others arrested. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Friday morning, police conducted a search of a northwest Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
3 News Now

Prolonged winter storm strikes the South, could cause power outages

The next two days could be quite icy for part of the southern U.S. as freezing rain, sleet and snow could sweep multiple states this week. Much of Central Texas, including the Dallas and Austin metro areas, was placed under winter storm warnings through Wednesday. Sections of Arkansas and Tennessee, including the Little Rock and Memphis areas, were placed under ice storm warnings for late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis

ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Potential winter weather next week

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATEAfter a beautifully sunny Friday, clouds and rain return over the weekend of January 29 & 30, but temperatures will be mild with no real chance of wintry weather. When a strong cold front moves through Arkansas Sunday afternoon/evening, there might be a few showers containing a little sleet in North Arkansas. Temperatures […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted, culprit identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hours after placing their schools on “soft lockdown” Monday morning, Westside Consolidated School officials announced that a culprit had been identified. According to a news release shared on social media just after 12:15 p.m. Jan. 30, the district announced the lockdown had been lifted.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy