Jonesboro survives third-quarter drought to top Little Rock Central

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

LITTLE ROCK — No. 5 Jonesboro (20-3, 5-1 6A-Central) survived a third quarter in which they scored two points to defeat No. 2 Little Rock Central (20-4, 5-1) 53-44 Friday night at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse.

“I don’t know if it was a defensive struggle, but it was two really good defensive teams and I’m really proud of our guys for staying composed when we had a really rough third quarter,” said Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift. “I thought we had good looks, but they wouldn’t go down and we didn’t score until it was almost zero. That can get into your heads and for us to turn things around in the fourth quarter was impressive.”

Leading 29-21 at halftime, the Hurricane survived a third quarter in which they shot 1-of-9 from the floor, had three turnovers and were out rebounded 8-4.

Central’s Savaughn Smith took over the scoring in the third quarter for the Tigers when he scored eight of his 11 points including a three-pointer and two free throws with 1:57 left that got Central to within 29-28. Daniel Culberson, who battled through a 4-for-12 shooting night, scored late to put the Tigers up 30-29. However, that lead was short lived when Deion Bufford-Wesson, who scored 31 points, scored toward the end of the quarter to put the Hurricane up 31-30 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hurricane continued the momentum into the fourth quarter when Isaac Harrell knocked down a three-pointer from the corner to extend the lead to 34-30.

“It was a mental toughness thing,” said Swift. “You start thinking will it ever go in and the rim starts shrinking and the first really good bucket, we got Isaac a three in the corner and that got us going again.”

After Smith scored to close it to 34-32, Jonesboro started to take control when Wesson scored six of the next eight points to make it 40-34.

After Annor Boateng, a Division I recruit, made 1-of-2 free throws to close it to 40-35 with 2:48 left, Wesson had a three pointer to make it 43-35 and added a jumper to make it 45-35. A jumper by Culberson and one free throw by Gavin Snyder with 1:01 left closed it to 45-38, but Harrell came back with a jumper to make it 47-38 and Central didn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

The Hurricane asserted themselves early by taking an 9-0 lead and led 18-8 after the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime

Jonesboro shot 10-of-21 from the floor in the first half and out rebounded Central 10-5 with Wesson scoring 14 points in the first half. They held the Tigers to 6-of-17 shooting from the floor in the first half. For the game, Central shot 12-of-44 and forced 11 turnovers.

“They have certain guys who can get downhill and certain guys you can’t give them threes,” said Swift. “We had a plan for everybody. You can’t stop everything they do, but we did a good job of limiting space on their downhill guys and not let their shooters get a bunch of open looks.”

Central head coach Brian Ross was proud of the way his team battled back, but acknowledged the slow start and several missed shots in the fourth quarter made his team’s task a tall order.

“We came out and didn’t play well the first four minutes,” said Ross. “We were down 11-0 and dominated the next two quarters and going into the fourth, we had all the momentum. Their two best players hit big threes, and we had five or six opportunities that went in and out. Our kids fought hards and battled back. It’s not the first time we battled back, but we came up a little short tonight.

“We locked in and did what we’re supposed to do and got some offensive rebounds. They scored 18 points in the first quarter, and I bet 11 were on second chances. Once we stopped that, they had as much trouble as we did scoring.”

Central held Jonesboro to 18-of-38 shooting and forced 10 turnovers.

Boateng, who spent much of the night in foul trouble, had 10 points for the Tigers with eight coming from the foul line. He picked up his fourth foul at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter and returned with 6:33 left in the game. While Ross wished Boateng could have been out on the floor a lot more in the second half, he said his team is used to stretches when Boateng has had to sit.

“You want your best player in the game, but it was not the first time we’ve been in that situation. We were at Bartlett, Tenn., and they were ranked No. 1 in Tennessee and we played two overtimes and 7 minutes without him because he fouled out. We’ve got other guys who can play. We’ve got guys who can step in,” said Ross.

While Bufford-Wesson scored 31, Harrell added 14 for the Hurricane.

“Deion is hot and, we did a good job of getting him the ball in foul situations and he was wearing them out,” said Swift of Bufford-Wesson who made all 10 free throws.

LR CENTRAL 62, JONESBORO 47 (GIRLS)

Kiaya Davis scored all of her 16 points in the second half to lead Little Rock Central (13-9, 4-2 6A-Central) to a victory over Jonesboro.

The Lady Tigers led 42-24 midway through the third quarter before Jonesboro went on a 18-6 run to close it to 48-42 with 5:00 left in the game. Bramyia Johnson keyed the run by scoring 11 of her 23 points, including making two three-pointers during that stretch.

However, Kiaya Davis and Taylor Day Davis combined to score 10 of the next 12 points for the Tigers to put the game away.

Taylor Day Davis and Jordan Marshall both scored 13 points for the Lady Tigers. Allannah Orsby finished with 12 for Jonesboro.