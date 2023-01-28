Oklahoma Christian School exacts revenge, takes down No. 1 Crossings Christian in 4A boys showdown

By Michael Kinney

EDMOND - The first time Class 4A No. 1 Crossings Christian took on 4A No. 6 Oklahoma Christian School, the Knights escaped with a two-point win at the Stroud Route 66 Tournament.

The two squads faced off for a second time Friday night. But this time, they were on the Saints' home court and the Saints were looking to exact some revenge.

With its roster fully intact, Oklahoma Christian knocked off the top-ranked Knights, 48-33, at OCS.

“We played them at the Stroud Tournament earlier this year and we came up short,” OCS junior Luke Gray said. ”But I believed in these guys.

"The key was the defensive side of the ball. Coach (Brandon Weaver) put together a good defensive game plan for us and we played phenomenal defense. That was a statement win for us.”

The OCS players and coaches gave a lot of credit to the fans, who packed the gymnasium Friday. It was so full that they stopped letting people into the gym at halftime of the girls game and sent more than 200 to the auxiliary gym to watch it on the Jumbotron.

The last time Oklahoma Christian School (16-2) had beaten Crossings Christian (15-2), it was during Weaver’s first year as head coach for the Saints. He said during those eight years, they have come close but hadn’t been able to get over the hill.

“You have to play at such a high level to beat a Crossings team; they are incredible. They can go on big runs offensively and shut you down defensively,” Weaver said. “It has been very difficult for us to beat them over the years, and our guys were just locked in all night and did a tremendous job.”

The Saints unleashed their defense from the very start of the contest. The Knights were held to just two points in the first quarter as they trailed by nine.

Oklahoma Christian carried the same intensity over into the second quarter as their changing defenses had the Knights flummoxed on how to attack it. Not only did the Saints keep them from driving to the rim, but they contested the perimeter shots as well.

Crossings Christian didn’t score its second field goal of the game until there was just 1:04 left in the first half, when Matthew Hooper knocked down a 3-pointer.

Despite that, the Saints only led by eight, 20-12, at halftime.

“I feel like with most top teams, you have to stop them, but you kind of have to outscore them,” Weaver said. “They average 68 points a game.

"They probably had some shots that didn’t fall (Friday) that normally do for them. But luckily, we were able to capitalize at the other end.”

The Saints held a double-digit lead heading into the fourth quarter. But Crossings Christian’s defense began to give Oklahoma Christian some issues as the Knights pulled out their own zone.

But OCS figured out how to break it by having Kyler Brown either drive to the paint and throw alley-oops to Gray for dunks, or he was able to pick up fouls.

The Saints never let up on their defense and the Knights were never able to make it a close game. Both teams cleared their benches with 1:25 left on the clock.

“We knew they were good. They were No. 1 coming in in 4A,” Gray said. “But the mindset was we’re going to shut them down.”

Cal Furnish scored almost half the Knights' points with 16. No other player had more than six points.

Gray and Carson Jones each posted 15 points for the Saints, while Brown finished with nine.

“It was a great team win,” Jones said. “I love my teammates and the way we encourage each other.”

The Saints' victory against the Knights is easily their biggest win of the season. It’s one the players believe will open some eyes around the state.

“I feel like we can compete with anybody,” Gray said. “A lot of people overlooked us. I know we’re all for each other.

"I’m pretty sure people are going to look at us differently now.”