New Popeyes in Coral Springs Now Open for Delicious Fried Chicken & Biscuits
Coral Springs’ second Popeyes is now open for anybody craving chicken with a taste of Louisiana. Located at 10721 W. Atlantic Boulevard, the new location occupies 2,145 square feet of formerly underused parking space in Cypress Run Marketplace and includes a drive-thru. The hours will be from 10:30 a.m....
Temerok Food and Deli to Open in Hallandale Beach
The market's deli will offer a selection of Eastern European dishes
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, Martini Bar, and Runway 84
Miami's latest round of openings includes a fast-casual Greek restaurant, a martini bar in South Beach, a Doral taproom, and an Italian supper club. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. 753 E. Commercial Blvd., Oakland Park. 754-206-4798. Great Greek...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Koffee Headlines City of Miramar Afro-Carib Festival
The third annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), on February 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida, has released its lineup and reggae artist Koffee will be the main feature. The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted...
porthole.com
CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023
We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
tourcounsel.com
Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida
Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
Broward New Times
James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!
The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
shorelocalnews.com
Remembering Jerry Blavat, the ‘Geator with the Heater’
“Greetings and salutations from the boss with the hot sauce, from the Geator with the heater” echoes Jerry Blavat. Standing on his bandstand looking out over the packed dance floor, Blavat sings and sways in time to the music, just like those who fill his club Memories in Margate to capacity.
speedonthewater.com
TNT Marine Center Sold, TNT Marine Still Thriving
Though TNT Marine Center customers officially were informed this week that the Miami facility has been sold to ACME Marinas, clients of TNT Custom Marine can breathe a sigh of relief. The longstanding, legendary South Florida powerboat service, rigging, brokerage and storage business founded by Mike Thomas and John Tomlinson is very much alive.
Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community
A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
foodgressing.com
Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2
Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
techaiapp.com
How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay
If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
Click10.com
Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
Nutrition Smart Goes Kosher: A Healthy Transformation with a Side of Savings
Nutrition Smart, one of Coral Springs’ newest health stores, announces conversion to a kosher supermarket. The store will offer a 20% discount on all items during the liquidation sale. Despite the change, the store remains committed to promoting health and wellness and providing quality customer service. According to Yehuda...
secretmiami.com
5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables
So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Florida animal rescue group seeks donations to treat abandoned, burned 4-week-old puppy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida animal rescue organization is seeking donations as it attempts to save the life of a 4-week-old puppy that was discovered abandoned and severely burned. Mutty Paws Rescue in Palm Beach County wrote in a graphic Facebook post that the Palm Springs-based...
About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale
Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
communitynewspapers.com
Gerald Tinker: South Florida’s Fastest Football Player
South Florida has produced some of the fastest football players in the country. Perhaps no player in Miami-Dade County history had more speed than Gerald Tinker of Coral Gables School. On the football field, Tinker was a dangerous running back who could score from anywhere on the field. He was an All State and All American prep player who helped Gables win back-to-back state and national championships in 1967 and 1968. Many of his best games came in the Orange Bowl.
seminoletribune.org
Mercedes Osceola’s unique path leads to tribal events
HOLLYWOOD – Mercedes Osceola says her family life and career at the Seminole Tribe have served as preparation for her new venture. Osceola is the Hollywood Council Office’s special events coordinator for Councilman Chris Osceola. Her first day on the job was Oct. 17, 2022. She replaced Francine Osceola, who is now the manager of the Hollywood Community Culture Center.
