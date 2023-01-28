ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Koffee Headlines City of Miramar Afro-Carib Festival

The third annual Afro-Carib Festival (ACF), on February 25 at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Florida, has released its lineup and reggae artist Koffee will be the main feature. The Afro-Carib festival, presented by Visit Lauderdale, will celebrate the blended cultures that evolved through a shared bond rooted...
MIRAMAR, FL
porthole.com

CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK – JANUARY 27, 2023

We are excited to share with you a fun, date-night adventure to plan for you and a loved one this Valentine’s Day!. This Valentine’s Day, Brightline, South Florida’s inter-city rail invites couples and guests to jump on the train and explore a new restaurant, bar, or experience outside of your backyard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

Miami International Mall | Shopping mall in Doral, Florida

Miami International Mall, is a bright, good-sized shopping center, which houses different stores of different brands, where you will find very good offers and unmissable discounts depending on the season. Additionally, you will have a food court and playgrounds for children. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, JCPenney, Kohl's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister...
DORAL, FL
Broward New Times

James Beard Awards Announces 2023 Semifinalists, South Florida Represents!

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists in the restaurant and chef categories for 2023, and South Florida has been recognized several times. Fourteen local chefs and establishments have been recognized for exemplary achievement in the culinary field in nine categories. Niven Patel, a past Beard semifinalist, was recognized this...
MIAMI, FL
shorelocalnews.com

Remembering Jerry Blavat, the ‘Geator with the Heater’

“Greetings and salutations from the boss with the hot sauce, from the Geator with the heater” echoes Jerry Blavat. Standing on his bandstand looking out over the packed dance floor, Blavat sings and sways in time to the music, just like those who fill his club Memories in Margate to capacity.
MARGATE, FL
speedonthewater.com

TNT Marine Center Sold, TNT Marine Still Thriving

Though TNT Marine Center customers officially were informed this week that the Miami facility has been sold to ACME Marinas, clients of TNT Custom Marine can breathe a sigh of relief. The longstanding, legendary South Florida powerboat service, rigging, brokerage and storage business founded by Mike Thomas and John Tomlinson is very much alive.
MIAMI, FL
Dylan Barket

Plane Crash Lands in Wealthy Miami Community

A small plane crash-landed on Key Biscayne, Florida on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. Key Biscayne is a small island town located off the coast of Miami, Florida. It is a popular tourist destination known for its beautiful beaches, parks, and outdoor recreational opportunities. The island is accessible via the Rickenbacker Causeway, which connects it to mainland Miami.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
foodgressing.com

Queen Miami Beach, new luxury dining experience opens Feb 2

Immerse yourself into a nostalgic world of decadence, glamour, power, and inimitable magnificence at Queen Miami Beach, South Florida’s newest luxury dining experience, set to open February 2nd, in the 5th street corridor of Miami Beach. Celebrating the city’s history, Queen Restaurant & Lounge breathes new life into the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
techaiapp.com

How Renzo Rosso Turned The Pelican Hotel Into A Miami Must-Stay

If you’re looking for a mega-chain hotel in Miami with multiple pools, grand marble lobbies, and enough neon signage to rival the Las Vegas Strip, you’ve got plenty of options. But a stylish boutique spot that’s both upscale and doesn’t take itself too seriously? Nearly impossible. That is, until Renzo Rosso reopened The Pelican Hotel in November 2022 after a two-year renovation. Now, picking a spot for your next getaway is a no-brainer.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies find 2 cars in Fort Lauderdale canal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after two cars were found submerged in a canal on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene in Fort Lauderdale near Powerline Road and West McNab Road. According to deputies, a woman with some kind of search boat spotted the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

5 Best Happy Hours In Coral Gables

So it’s the best hour of the day and you’re in Coral Gables. Where do you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with some of the best Happy Hour specials in the city! So, the next time you’re in the area and you’re looking for a spot in which to meet up with your friends and chat over some cocktails and light bites, don’t forget to give these a try!
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

About that nightmare traffic ... fix still eluding Fort Lauderdale

Real quick, what are the top 10 problems plaguing Fort Lauderdale? We’re betting hellish traffic — the top gripe among residents and visitors — might be high on your list. It’s high on the city’s list, too. Every year, traffic gridlock and how to fix it comes up at Fort Lauderdale’s annual goal-setting workshop. This year’s half-day session, held on Thursday at the new YMCA center on Sistrunk ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Gerald Tinker: South Florida’s Fastest Football Player

South Florida has produced some of the fastest football players in the country. Perhaps no player in Miami-Dade County history had more speed than Gerald Tinker of Coral Gables School. On the football field, Tinker was a dangerous running back who could score from anywhere on the field. He was an All State and All American prep player who helped Gables win back-to-back state and national championships in 1967 and 1968. Many of his best games came in the Orange Bowl.
CORAL GABLES, FL
seminoletribune.org

Mercedes Osceola’s unique path leads to tribal events

HOLLYWOOD – Mercedes Osceola says her family life and career at the Seminole Tribe have served as preparation for her new venture. Osceola is the Hollywood Council Office’s special events coordinator for Councilman Chris Osceola. Her first day on the job was Oct. 17, 2022. She replaced Francine Osceola, who is now the manager of the Hollywood Community Culture Center.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy