Washington State snaps skid, bests Arizona State
Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Washington State ended a three-game losing
SFGate
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
PENN ST. (12-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Marisa 3-9, Thompson 2-3, Pinto 1-2, Ciezki 0-1, Kapinus 0-1, Dia 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Brigham 1) Turnovers: 19 (Kapinus 7, Ciezki 4, Thompson 2, Thomas 2, Williamson 1, Marisa 1,...
SFGate
Auburn 66, Florida 55
FLORIDA (13-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.866, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Correa 4-6, Deans 2-5, Rimdal 2-4, Dut 1-2, Merritt 1-3, Rickards 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dut 1, Kyle 1, Merritt 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rickards 3, Deans 2, Rimdal 2, Correa...
SFGate
No. 3 LSU 76, Tennessee 68
TENNESSEE (16-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.909, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Walker 3-5, Darby 2-5, Horston 1-2, Puckett 1-2, Hollingshead 1-1, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1, Powell 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Horston 2, Jackson 1) Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Horston 3, Walker 3, Puckett...
SFGate
NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71
Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO
Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season
USC puts up a fight but loses at No. 9 Utah
It was bound to happen, and it took a top-10-ranked team to do it. Utah, which has been at or near the top of the Pac-12 Conference all season long and is enjoying one of its finest seasons ever, played a strong offensive game. An opponent finally solved the Lindsay Gottlieb-Beth Burns defense which has been carrying USC women’s basketball this season.
SFGate
NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
No. 8 UCLA loses to Alissa Pili and No. 9 Utah on last-second basket
Former USC standout Alissa Pili drove scored on a go-ahead layup with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 9 Utah a 71-69 win over No. 8 UCLA.
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
SFGate
DELAWARE STATE 71, COPPIN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Stitt 2-5, Robinson 2-6, Stone 2-6, Perkins 1-2, Staten 1-3, Parker 0-3, Muniz 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Somerville 3, Stone). Turnovers: 12 (Robinson 4, Muniz 2, Perkins 2, Staten 2, Somerville, Stone). Steals: 6 (Perkins...
Brink, Jones help No. 3 Stanford edge Oregon State 63-60
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks, Haley Jones added 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 3 Stanford beat Oregon State 63-60 on Friday night. Agnes Emma-Nnopu added eight points and five rebounds as Stanford (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12) extended its Pac-12...
SFGate
COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63
Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones 3, Kuzemka,...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Utah with a chance at the season sweep
The Oregon men's basketball program has won three of its last four games and goes into Saturday with a chance to inch closer to the Top 4 in the Pac-12 Standings. Also on the line is a season sweep of the Utah Utes and boosting Oregon's NCAA Tournament resume. Oregon...
Yardbarker
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah
Jermaine Couisnard's 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12) swept the season series and have now won 11 straight games against the Utes (15-8, 8-4). Oregon got an emotional lift...
SFGate
Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104
Percentages: FG .393, FT .622. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Westbrook 3-6, Brown Jr. 2-3, Walker IV 2-4, Bryant 1-2, Hachimura 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Beverley 1-5, Christie 0-1, Gabriel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Walker IV, Westbrook). Turnovers: 14 (Westbrook 6, Brown Jr. 2, Bryant,...
SFGate
IDAHO STATE 95, IDAHO 91, OT
Percentages: FG .563, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Smellie 3-3, Mackenzie 3-8, Tomley 2-4, Nagle 1-3, Arington 0-1, Parker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr 2). Turnovers: 12 (Parker 5, Tomley 3, Smellie 2, Arington, Carr). Steals: 7 (Smellie 2, Arington, Carr, Mackenzie, Nagle,...
