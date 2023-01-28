Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023
The average yield of these stocks could pay $479 in annual income on a $10,000 investment.
3 Dividend Kings to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023
These Dividend Kings have increased dividends consecutively for 55 years or more and look hugely compelling right now.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Motley Fool
2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023
Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Zacks.com
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Zacks.com
MACOM (MTSI) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
MTSI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. For the fiscal first quarter, MTSI expects revenues between $177 million and $182 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $179.5 million, indicating growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.
Zacks.com
Skechers (SKX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SKX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth from the year-ago reported figure when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,783 million, indicating growth of 7.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Motley Fool
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Many oil stocks are at or near all-time...
Zacks.com
Hershey (HSY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
HSY - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2,581 million, suggesting an increase of 10.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly...
Motley Fool
Time to Buy This High-Yield Blue Chip Stock?
3M's underperformance isn't just about litigation risk. Despite extensive portfolio restructuring and job cuts, the company's fortunes haven't improved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Zacks.com
Can Lower Premiums Dampen MetLife's (MET) Q4 Earnings?
MET - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MET’s fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.76, which indicates a decline of 18.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number and is lower than our estimate of $1.77.
Zacks.com
Factors to Note Ahead of Dolby's (DLB) Q1 Earnings Release
DLB - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $306.5 million, which suggests a decline of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.
Earnings Previews: Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, McDonald’s, Pfizer, UPS
Five companies, including three Dow Jones industrials, are on deck to report quarterly earnings before markets open on Tuesday.
Zacks.com
Can Xylem (XYL) Retain Beat Streak This Earnings Season?
XYL - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 60 days. XYL also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 13.3%.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Cboe Global (CBOE) in Q4 Earnings?
CBOE - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 3, before the opening bell. CBOE delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters, missing in one, the average being 4.93%. Factors to Consider. Cboe Global’s fourth-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from...
Comments / 0