Fears missing couple and baby are sleeping in tent in icy temperatures
A couple who disappeared with their newborn baby may be sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures, police have told the BBC. Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were last seen with the infant in east London on 7 January. "No child, especially a tiny, newborn baby, should be...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
Andrew Tate Reportedly Texted ‘I Love Raping You’ to Alleged Victim
In an avalanche of messages and voice notes sent in the aftermath of an alleged sexual assault, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate appeared to repeatedly admit to what he’d done, at one point texting his victim, “I love raping you,” according to Vice. In a voice note published by the outlet, a man it identified as Tate asked, “Am I a bad person? Because the more you didn’t like it, the more I enjoyed it. I fucking loved how much you hated it. It turned me on. Why am I like that?” The woman, identified only as Amelia, approached police in...
Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’
A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
Man dug up couple’s grave after hearing rumour of hidden money in cemetery
The family of a couple whose grave was dug up by a drug addict looking for cash to fund his habit have paid tribute to them after he was sentenced.Kell and Maud Goodwin’s resting place was dug up by Wayne Joselyn, 43, in April last year after he heard a rumour that a plot at the cemetery contained money.The couple had been buried together since 1984 when Maud died at the age of 78 and was buried next to Kell, who passed away when he was 80 in 1982.But on May 2, a member of the public who visited the...
Birmingham brothers jailed after woman's spine severed
Two brothers have been jailed over disorder in which a woman's spine was partially severed, "nearly paralysing" her. Brandon Holmes, 25, stabbed her in the back and she required surgery to remove the tip of a knife, police said. Meanwhile, elder brother Dale Holmes, 32, hit someone with a scaffolding...
Children seeking asylum were ‘kidnapped from Home Office hotels’, investigation claims
Children seeking asylum are being abducted in their dozens from Home Office hotels, an investigation has claimed. The vulnerable children - who are in the UK without parents or carers- are allegedly being kidnapped from the streets outside of the Brighton hotel, a whistleblower who works for Home Office contractor Mitie told The Observer. According to reports, 136 children who have stayed in the hotel over the last 18 months have been reported missing. An Observer investigation revealed that 79 children- which is over half of those missing- remain unaccounted for. “Children are literally being picked up from outside the...
Bank clerk who stole £400,000, had plastic surgery to hide her ID & ghosted her family is finally caught 25 years later
A BANK clerk who made off with £400,000 and had plastic surgery to conceal her identity has finally been caught 25 years later. Chen Yile, a pseudonym used by the Chinese authorities, concealed her ID and ghosted her family to build a new life in a different province with a new husband and daughter.
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
Teenager who wanted to ‘torture and mutilate’ soldiers admits terror plot
A teenage Islamic State fanatic has admitting a plot to attack police officers or soldiers on home soil.Matthew King, 19, expressed a desire to “torture, mutilate and kill military personnel” as he prepared to stake out a British Army barracks in Stratford, east London.Other targets for a potential knife attack included a police station, railway station, and Stratford magistrates’ court.King also spoke of his desire to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, bought “tactical gloves” and goggles and registered with an online knife retailer, according to court documents.At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, King, from Wickford...
Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Bank Clerk Who Stole $600K, Got Plastic Surgery, and Went on the Run Caught After 26 Years
Making use of a flaw in the system at the bank she worked in, a young woman in southeastern China made off with almost $600,000 in 1997, underwent plastic surgery and escaped to another province to start afresh with a new identity. But 25 years later, now a successful entrepreneur...
Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal
A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
Triple killer who murdered aspiring marine in 26 second scooter row outside Subway is jailed
A triple killer who murdered an aspiring Royal Marine in a 26-second row over a scooter has been jailed. Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai killed 21 year-old Thomas Roberts outside a Subway takeaway in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.After he was found guilty on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to...
Three bikers jailed for killing rival for wearing wrong colours on their turf
Three bikers have been jailed for killing a rival motorcycle gang member who wore his “colours” on their patch.Benjamin Parry, 42, and Chad Brading, 36, both from Plymouth, along with Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, were found guilty of the manslaughter of David Crawford, a 59-year-old grandfather from Plymouth.Parry was jailed for 12 years, while Brading and Pawley were sentenced to four years. The trio, who were part of the Bandidos Motorcycle Club, were all cleared of murder.The elder member, sentenced to longer in prison because of his “significant, if not leading, role”, was also banned from driving for...
British Airways stewardess arrested after pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly on drugs
A BRITISH Airways stewardess was arrested after a pilot called cops at 30,000ft fearing she was drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. Waiting police boarded the plane from Gran Canaria when it landed at Gatwick airport. The 41-year-old stewardess failed a breathalyser test and was found with high...
Four convicted over death of man drugged and stabbed in plot to steal Rolexes
A 31-year-old has been convicted of murdering a man who was drugged and stabbed to death after being lured by a woman who had seen his Rolex watches on Instagram.Saul Murray, 33, was drugged with the sedative GHB, stabbed and left for dead at his home in Luton last February, Bedfordshire Police said as Ikem Affia was convicted of murder alongside two women and a man found guilty of manslaughter.Mr Murray had posted images of himself wearing two Rolex watches on Instagram that were spotted by Surpreet Dhillon, 36, Luton Crown Court heard.She contacted him and the pair spoke over...
Transgender woman, who stalked a girl as a man, granted transfer to Scotland all-women's prison: report
Violent trans prisoner Tiffany Scott has reportedly been granted permission to transfer to an all-women's Scottish prison despite history of targeting females.
