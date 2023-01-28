Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Bobby Hull Dies: First NHL Player To Score More Than 50 Goals In One Season Was 84
Bobby Hull, the NHL Hall of Famer who was the first to score more than 50 goals in a single season and is considered among the league’s all-time best left-wingers, died Monday, the NHL Alumni Association said. He was 84. The Chicago Blackhawks — the Original Six team for which he played 15 seasons from 1957-72 — cited Hull’s “historic impact” on the club, tweeting, “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories for our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership.” Related...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Thompson shares Florida-themed mask for All-Star Game
Golden Knights goalie reveals colorful design, flamingo on skates. Logan Thompson is getting in the South Florida spirit. The Vegas Golden Knights goalie shared a video of his goalie mask for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on his Instagram story on Monday. A video of the mask was also...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
Thompson talks All-Star Weekend, long road to NHL in Q&A with NHL.com
Golden Knights rookie also discusses which goalies he looks up to. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. Logan Thompson's...
NHL
Bo Horvat is Excited for New Beginnings on Long Island
The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bo Horvat isn't sure which number he'll wear when he arrives on Long Island, since number 53 already belongs to Casey Cizikas, but he's certain about one thing: his gratitude for a new opportunity as a New York Islander.
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
Islanders Acquire Horvat
Islanders acquire Bo Horvat from Vancouver in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders have acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks, in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
NHL
Owen Beck sent back to OHL
KANATA - Forward Owen Beck will return to the OHL's Peterborough Petes following the Canadiens' 5-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The 18-year-old forward was recalled on an emergency basis on Friday. He registered 9:48 of ice time and a minus-1 differential against the Senators.
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Ovechkin not taking latest All-Star Game experience for granted
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, including the game at FLA LIVE Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) will be the first where the Washington Capitals left wing will have his sons, Sergei, 4, and Ilya, 2, with him along with his wife Nastya.
NHL
Oilers score 7 in win against Blackhawks, extend point streak to 8
EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists for the Edmonton Oilers, who extended their point streak to eight games with a 7-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place on Saturday. "I thought we responded really well after a tight...
NHL
All-Star break time to reset for players, coaches, GMs
Housley says each team's approach depends on place in NHL standings. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2022-23 regular season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Phil Housley, Mark Recchi and Marc Crawford will take turns providing insight.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 29 vs. Boston
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go with Frederik Andersen in net Sunday as they face the NHL's best, the Boston Bruins. The netminder is 4-0 since returning from a lower-body injury that kept him out of game action from mid-November until mid-January but left Wednesday night's win over Dallas after the first period due to an upper-body concern.
Comments / 0