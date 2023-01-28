Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Heavy weather system across islands prompts school closures, floods
Many residents across the state stayed indoors this weekend as a heavy storm trough covered the islands. The National Weather Service announced Monday morning that every island will maintain a 'flood watch' advisory as the storm rolls through. They predict that heavy rain will ease Monday evening into Tuesday morning, and winds will become lighter the rest of the week.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Flood advisory downgraded to flood watch for Big Island
This story was updated at at 12:29 p.m. on Jan. 29. The National Weather Service has canceled the flood advisory for the Big Island due to weather radar showing that the heavy rain has diminished. But a flood watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. This story was updated...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Stormy weather to persist today, calmer conditions due on Tuesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A disturbance near Maui County will act as a focus for cloud and shower development over all islands as it moves slowly west through Monday. A strong upper-level low to the west is destabilizing the atmosphere, bringing heavy showers that could result in flooding, and a Flood Watch is in effect for all islands through Monday. The potential for heavy showers will gradually diminish Monday night and Tuesday as winds become light for most of the week. Trade winds may return by the end of the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated:...
Hawaii under Flood Watches as several inches of rain soak the tropical islands
Hawaii is famous for its sunny and warm beaches, but Mother Nature still has something else in mind Monday as the islands continue to get hit with heavy rain and high winds to kick off the week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood watch up for most islands as heavy rains persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More heavy rains will move over the state Monday, forecasters say, raising the potential for flash flooding after a wet weekend that left the ground saturated in many island communities. Hawaii News Now has lifted its First Alert Weather Day declaration, but a flood watch remains in...
bigislandnow.com
Flood watch in effect for Big Island; winter storm warning issued for Maunakea, Mauna Loa summits
This story was updated at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 28. A flood watch is in effect for the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday. A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which can be life threatening; do not cross fast flowing water in a vehicle or on foot.
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Another round of extreme rainfall into Monday
Unsettled weather will continue and spread statewide, with the flood watch expanded to include Kauai County and extended until 6 p.m. Monday. A kona low is forecast to form just to the west-southwest of Kauai, bringing increasing moisture and instability over the islands. Very heavy rainfall will be possible, mainly for windward and mauka areas, but some intense downpours could also develop in leeward locales and flood normally-dry streambeds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Molokai remains under flood advisory even as heavy rains lighten
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory on Molokai has been extended until 3:15 p.m. as rain continues to fall on saturated ground, maintaining a high threat for more runoff. The rest of the state, meanwhile, is also seeing rain, and remains under a flood watch. The National Weather Service reported...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Officials say the cause of death of a whale that appeared on the reef at Kauai's Lydgate Park, won't likely be determined for some time. Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Eleven Hawaii chefs and...
mauinow.com
Maui weather related cancellations and facility closures for Saturday
Saturday WEATHER UPDATES here. Saturday ROAD CLOSURES here. Saturday CANCELLATIONS/ FACILITY CLOSURES here. Below is a running list of cancellations due to severe weather and flooding on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Regenerative Ag farm tours of West Maui farms postponed. Due to islandwide flash flooding, organizers are postponing the West...
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain possible over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heaviest rainfall has shifted to the Hamakua coast and Kohala mountains of the Big Island, while diminished shower intensity is noted across windward Maui. Unsettled weather with flooding concerns heighten later this weekend. Cool, dry and breezy northeast trade winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly lane closures announced for Hawaii Hawai‘i Island
BETWEEN HILO AND KEAAU (WEEKEND WORK) Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) possible in either direction between mile markers 3 and 6, E. Palai Street and vicinity of Kipimana Street, on Saturday, Jan. 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for vegetation cutting. NORTH...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
mauinow.com
Maui County sees largest vacation rental supply, occupancy, average rates in state
Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply, occupancy and average daily rates of all four counties last month, according to a recent state report. In December, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 209,600 available unit nights (22% higher than 2021 and 29% under 2019), said the Hawai‘i Vacation Rental Performance Report, which was published by the state on Wednesday. Unit demand was 129,800 unit nights (12% above 2021 and 44% below 2019), resulting in 62% occupancy (5 percentage points under 2021 and 17 percentage points below 2019) and ADR at $391 (16% more than 2021 and 41% over 2019).
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
Showers expected for Oahu, thunderstorms possible
A cold front is passing over the island chain today and will bring with it significant changes to Hawaii. Showers, which could be heavy at times, can be expected for Oahu through today as the front passes over the island. Thunderstorms are also possible, especially after the sun adds some additional heat to the situation. […]
Did you see the blue spiral in Hawaii’s night sky?
On Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawai'i's night sky.
Comments / 2