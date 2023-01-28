Read full article on original website
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Idaho legislative pitch would see student IDs removed as a form of voter ID
BOISE, Idaho — A college ID can get you into a lot of places around Idaho. Maybe into a football or basketball game on campus, onto a city bus, even a discount at some local restaurants. What it won't get you, if a proposed piece of legislation passes this...
Viewpoint: The big priorities, challenges and issues for Idaho public schools
BOISE, Idaho — A recent survey by the Boise State University School of Public Policy found that Idahoans believe education is the top legislative priority of 2023. In fact, 72% of those surveyed ranked education at the top of the list. Governor Brad Little has long said his top...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?
As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections
A new bill introduced Monday morning in the Idaho Legislature would prohibit the use of student IDs as an acceptable form of identification for voting in Idaho elections, and it would remove a voter’s ability to sign an affidavit to prove their identity to vote. First-year Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, is sponsoring the new three-page […] The post Idaho Republicans push another new bill to outlaw the use of student IDs in elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Does Anyone F#&k!@g Care About Boise’s Foster Kids in Airbnbs?
BOISE, Idaho. Boise's Airbnbs are the foster parents no one else wants to be. Amid Idaho's foster care crisis, Airbnbs have opened their doors to over 100 children since November of 2021; an initiative launched by Mike Dixon, program manager of IDHW Division of Family & Community Services. In a...
Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This
When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Idaho lawmaker changes course on issue of children testifying before committee members
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is modifying his stance on not allowing people under the age of 18 from testifying in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, after receiving push back from Idahoans. Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, who is also the Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules...
Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday Idaho House lawmakers will begin discussions and debate on a proposed bill that aims to take action on cities and counties that willfully refuse to enforce any felony listed in Idaho Code. Bill sponsor, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, said HB 22 is a replacement...
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
School closures on Monday
Several school districts in Idaho have announced closures on Monday due to the frigid temperatures.
Idaho wolf population is decreasing
IDAHO, USA — According to Idaho Fish and Game, survey's show that within one year, from 2021-2022, the wolf population in Idaho has declined by 206. "Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission," Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said. "There's been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk."
Idaho students showcase inventions during Innovation Day at JUMP
BOISE, Idaho — Students cranked their creative gears during JUMP's 'Innovation Day' on Saturday. About 150 young inventions from first through 12th grade showcased their ideas as part of an invention convention. The convention is one of three regional events hosted by Invent Idaho, a competition that inspires students...
Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season
BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
Boise Factory Outlets | Shopping mall in Idaho
One of the best places to shop in our region, Boise Factory Outlets combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. Boise Factory Outlets is located on 6806 South Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716, Idaho. Boise Factory Outlets has 16 outlet stores from the top designers and name brands.
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
