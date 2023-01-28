ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, MT

KULR8

Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors

Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors

BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend

Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads

Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home

If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
LOCKWOOD, MT
ypradio.org

Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition

At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MDT seeking public comment on reconstruction of I-90 rest stop near Hardin

Hardin, MT - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to reconstruct the Hardin Rest Area, located along Interstate 90 (I 90), approximately 19 miles northwest of Hardin. This proposed reconstruction project will be completed in two phases....
HARDIN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT

