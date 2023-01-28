Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors
Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
KULR8
Multiple Yellowjackets earn GNAC Athlete of the Week honors
BILLINGS- After a successful weekend, multiple MSUB Yellowjackets were recognized by the GNAC on Monday with Athlete of the Week honors. BJ Shabazz was named men's basketball athlete of the week as he lead the first place 'Jackets with 16.5 points per game, two blocks and two assists. The MSUB...
KULR8
First-place Montana State Billings men hang on for road victory
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Carrington Wiggins scored 21 points and Bilal Shabazz 18 Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied for a 70-69 win at Central Washington University to remain in first place in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings. Abdul Bah added 15 points for the Yellowjackets...
KULR8
Montana State Billings women push winning streak to 7 games
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Dyauni Boyce's 21 points provided a big boost as Montana State Billings stretched its winning streak to seven games Saturday evening with a 75-66 triumph at Central Washington in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball. The second-place Yellowjackets (18-4, 9-2) also received 15 points from Taryn...
KULR8
Despite a late switch in meets, MSU Billings indoor track team finds success
CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams overcame a late change in the location to where they were competing to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State. Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Frigid Winter Storm Expected to Slam Into Billings This Weekend
Don't take off your snow tires quite yet, Billings. Late winter in Montana can certainly be unpredictable. We've been enjoying spring-like conditions the past couple of weeks, but this weekend we'll get a reminder from Mother Nature that winter is far from over. The National Weather Service in Billings is predicting up to 4 inches of snowfall on Friday and Saturday.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
agupdate.com
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
KULR8
First responders ask drivers to slow down on icy roads
Chelsey Roberts shared photos of Interstate 90 westbound from Big Timber to Billings on January 29. She said there was a lot of ice on the interstate, along with wind blowing snow across the road. We also spoke with Sgt. Weston of the Billings Police Department early in the morning...
Billings woman shoots two men during attack outside residence
Billings police said Monday the 25-year-old woman shot the two men, ages 29 and 37, in an apparent case of self-defense.
yourbigsky.com
Lockwood students get blessed bus ride home
If you’re looking for some kind of “sign” that miracles really can and do happen- listen to this. Roads were slick Friday in Billings and Lockwood and a message was sent out from the Lockwood School Superintendent “BUS #2 SLID OFF ROAD.”. Yep, you read it...
ypradio.org
Montana leaders, environmentalists react to Colstrip acquisition
At a legislative reception at a hotel in Helena, leaders with NorthWestern Energy and Spokane-based Avista Utilities announced the big news: that Montana's largest utility will acquire Avista's stake in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant. The move would double NorthWestern’s share in the plant’s last two remaining units even as...
KULR8
MDT seeking public comment on reconstruction of I-90 rest stop near Hardin
Hardin, MT - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to reconstruct the Hardin Rest Area, located along Interstate 90 (I 90), approximately 19 miles northwest of Hardin. This proposed reconstruction project will be completed in two phases....
yourbigsky.com
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
Out and About: Edgar Bar serves many from near and far
The bar was established in the 1940s and has seen a few owners in its time. Larry Falls Down is a regular at the popular location and can remember at least a few owners.
NBCMontana
Billings police search for missing teenage girl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
