Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Three Lobos Honored at Senior Meet vs NMSU
Albuquerque, N.M. – The University of New Mexico swimming and diving team lost to their bitter rival New Mexico State on Saturday by a score of 171-124. This was New Mexico’s 2022-23 season senior meet, in which three Lobos were honored. Maddie Deucher, a backstroker from El Paso,...
golobos.com
Men’s Golf Opens Spring Schedule at Arizona Intercollegiate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s golf team will begin the spring portion of its schedule as it travels to Tucson for the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate. The event at the 7,072-yard, par-72 Tucson Country Club will be held Monday and Tuesday. The tournament will begin Monday with...
Win streak – Lobo women victorious for 3rd straight
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is in a groove. The Lobos earned a third straight win, the most since league play started, thanks to a dominating 98-60 performance over Utah State on Saturday. The three ball fell all afternoon for the Lobos, as the team connected on 16-32 from beyond the arc. […]
ladailypost.com
Topper Boys Basketball Comes Up Short Against Sundevils
Rick Valdez controls the tip off to start the game against the Española Sundevils Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasiun. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Niko Garcia had a big night scoring 17 points making him high point man for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ABQ BioPark names tiger cub found during investigation, prepares him to relocate
Ever since the big cat was found, there has been an ongoing investigation into who brought the exotic animal into the area.
Cold and clear start west, freezing fog east
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re seeing freezing fog for the northeast plains this morning. It’s causing issues with reduced visibility and some slick roads. So allow extra time this morning out that way. This is because the backdoor front is moving through. Bitterly cold temperatures are pushing south through the Great Plains this morning with […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
Oldest llama celebrates birthday in New Mexico
A llama just celebrated a very special day!
Hundreds of kids partake in ABQ archery tournament
The State Archery Tournament is coming up in February, and the turnout is expected to approach 800 students.
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
New Mexico officials speak on video of Tyre Nichol’s traffic stop beating
"The core value of our profession is to protect and preserve life."
Scrubs Magazine
Girl Has Leg Amputated After Hospital Ignored Her Cries for 10 Hours
Stephanie Sedillo is suing Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico after her daughter’s leg had to be amputated because the staff allegedly ignored her cries for 10 hours. Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while playing at school. “I got a call from the...
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Mexico
New Mexico might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Mexico.
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. State police investigating deputy-involved shooting …. Fully Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-police-investigating-deputy-involved-shooting-in-carlsbad/. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling …. Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 …. Village of Los Lunas is asking lawmakers for $75 million for I-25...
Roswell committee turns down proposal for police to be on reality show
After the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department paused their appearance on the TV reality show On Patrol: Live, the show producers approached the Roswell Police Department.
Comments / 0