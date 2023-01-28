‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Off-Screen Storylines That We Would Have Loved to See Happen On-Screen

may have been mostly about the Gilmore family, but several other key characters factored heavily into the show. During its seven-season run, the series had a ton of different storylines featuring the main characters and the residents of Stars Hollow. Understandably some aspects of those storylines had to happen off-screen. Three off-screen Gilmore Girls storylines deserved some on-screen action, though.

‘Gilmore Girls’ never showed Taylor Doose becoming the town selectman again

In season 5 of

, Jackson Belleville, fed up with Taylor Doose’s tyrannical management of Stars Hollow, threw his hat into the ring to become town selectman. Jackson beat Taylor by a landslide in a town election, much to his horror. A couple of follow-up episodes focused on Jackson growing tired of the job’s constant stressors. He hated being town selectman so much that he gave up somewhere along the way.

Taylor Doose assumed his rightful position, and no one ever spoke of it again. While Taylor feels like the right person for the job, it would have been nice to see the process of Taylor being reelected, even as a small subplot in a single episode. The fact that everyone acted like Jackson was never a part of the town’s government was a letdown. At the very least, we would have enjoyed seeing Taylor gloat a bit.

Luke and Lorelai’s wedding was the scene we wanted to see the most

Most people who watched

were thrilled to find Luke Danes and Lorelai Gilmore together again in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. While they had some relationship hiccups to work through, as always, they got there and eventually married. There was one big misstep in the storyline. We never got to see their full wedding.

Luke and Lorelai’s wedding was an important storyline during season six of the original series. Their relationship troubles were an interesting subplot in season 7, too. The romance was so critical to the show that we almost needed to see things work out. Sure, we know they ended up together, but we really wanted to see how the whole thing came together. Budget constraints were why we didn’t see the wedding, admitted showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino. While that’s understandable, we remain disappointed.

Lane and Dave’s breakup was one of the off-screen ‘Gilmore Girls’ storylines that desperately needed an on-screen scene

Lane Kim's first real boyfriend, Dave Rygalski, seemed like the perfect guy for our favorite Gilmore Girls

rebel. There was no mention of his college plans when he and Lane first tricked Mrs. Kim into hiring Dave as a church guitarist. Still, by the time they were boyfriend and girlfriend, Dave was away at college. Eventually, Dave and Lane broke up, but Gilmore Girls never mentioned their breakup. We never got to learn how it happened.

Considering how important Dave was to Lane, an actual breakup storyline should have transpired. Sure, Adam Brody, the actor who portrayed Dave Rygalski, was off working on another project. Still, would an email ending the romance have been too much to ask? We don’t think so.