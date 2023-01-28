Read full article on original website
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; St. Mary Catholic joins the top five
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week's girls basketball teams ranked in the FOX 11 Top 11 were almost were, but a non-conference loss from Brillion was the lone blemish. With that in mind, here's this week's top five: Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and St. Mary Catholic. Brillion dropped two spots to No. 7.
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Ice skating rinks beginning to take shape in Green Bay area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Taking to the ice skating rinks around the area is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin. "There's nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of feels like when you come down to Colburn here -- where we're at today -- it almost feels like you're up north somewhere," said James Andersen, Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Deputy Director.
Skiers from all over the Midwest gathered for Ariens Nordic Center's first competition
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) --Ariens Nordic Center in Calumet County saw its first cross-country ski competition Saturday. This specific competition was supposed to be in Traverse City Michigan, but due to a lack of snow it was moved last minute. Hundreds of skiers from all over the Midwest came to compete.
Northern lights and sundog draw eyes to the sky in Northeast Wisconsin | PHOTOS
(WLUK) -- FOX 11 viewers had their eyes trained on the sky Sunday and Monday, and Chimed In with photos of some interesting weather phenomena. Early Sunday morning, viewers Melissa and Adam saw the northern lights in southern Oconto County. Melissa shared photos from Little Suamico and Adam from North Chase, just to the west.
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash
(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
Monday's temperatures not quite '46 Below' but still cold enough to close Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- While temperatures hovered around zero Monday, they weren't quite "46 below." But, yet, the cold still pushed Titletown to shut down for the day, including its 46 Below Café. Titletown posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing it would be closing its skating on Hy-Vee Plaza and...
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
Crews to install concrete barriers along Green Bay's Packerland Drive
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Immediate changes are coming to Brown County's most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
Milwaukee residents rally for Tyre Nichols
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Several groups took part in a rally in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 29, to remember and honor Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a videotaped beating by Memphis police. Video showing Memphis police during a traffic stop hitting and kicking Nichols was released on...
Green Bay Police investigating two suspicious deaths on the east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city's east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police tell us they were sent to the 1600 block of...
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
Work begins on the new home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say this project...
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
Gas prices rise, expected to continue climbing
(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Colder temperatures can't keep people away from Winterfest On Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLU) -- The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. The annual Winterfest On Broadway was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops,...
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
Property taxes due Tuesday, early hours in place for drop off in New London
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- Property taxes for 2022 are due across the state on Tuesday, January 31. In New London, business hours at the municipal building were changed last year to better accommodate those paying their property taxes in person. The municipal building is currently open Monday – Thursday 7:30am...
Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
Used car prices fall as Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates once again
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates again this week. Officials will likely approve a smaller 0.25% increase, as inflation starts to diminish. Although, the hike means borrowers will pay even more interest. This year, it'll be cheaper to buy a car. According to Edmunds,...
