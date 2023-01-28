GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Taking to the ice skating rinks around the area is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin. "There's nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of feels like when you come down to Colburn here -- where we're at today -- it almost feels like you're up north somewhere," said James Andersen, Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Deputy Director.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO