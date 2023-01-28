ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; St. Mary Catholic joins the top five

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Last week's girls basketball teams ranked in the FOX 11 Top 11 were almost were, but a non-conference loss from Brillion was the lone blemish. With that in mind, here's this week's top five: Notre Dame, Neenah, Hortonville, Freedom and St. Mary Catholic. Brillion dropped two spots to No. 7.
HORTONVILLE, WI
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
KIMBERLY, WI
Ice skating rinks beginning to take shape in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Taking to the ice skating rinks around the area is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin. "There's nothing like good fresh outdoor ice to get your blood pumping. It kind of feels like when you come down to Colburn here -- where we're at today -- it almost feels like you're up north somewhere," said James Andersen, Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Deputy Director.
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash

(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Crews to install concrete barriers along Green Bay's Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Immediate changes are coming to Brown County's most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee residents rally for Tyre Nichols

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Several groups took part in a rally in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 29, to remember and honor Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died after a videotaped beating by Memphis police. Video showing Memphis police during a traffic stop hitting and kicking Nichols was released on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
Work begins on the new home of the Brown County East Branch Library

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say this project...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Gas prices rise, expected to continue climbing

(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
HOBART, WI

