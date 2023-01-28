ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama Drops Slightly In Basketball Polls

To the surprise of no one, Alabama’s 24-point loss to Oklahoma (93-69) meant the Crimson Tide is no longer in second in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but the fall was not as great as some may have anticipated. Bama’s body of work seems to have kept Alabama among the top-ranked teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
sportingalert.com

Purdue unanimous No. 1, Tennessee moves to No. 2

Purdue remained No. 1 — unanimously — but a different SEC team is now chasing them at No. 2, as Tennessee jumped two spots and supplanted Alabama at the runner-up spot in the latest release of the Associated Press [AP] Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings on Monday.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy