Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
Washington Examiner
Law professor who designed critical race theory charges $100K for lectures: Report
The law professor who created the controversial academic framework critical race theory reportedly charges up to $100,000 per in-person speaking appearance, in addition to her teaching salary at two law schools. Kimberle Crenshaw, a professor at UCLA and Columbia law schools who designed critical race theory, charges $100,000 for in-person...
Science professor says challenging university diversity and climate initiatives has been 'career suicide'
Dr. Matthew Wielicki joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss leaving the University of Alabama amid the rise of DEI initiatives and a "false climate emergency."
First gen students are missing from the nation's top colleges. Here's how virtual advising could help.
First generation students are less likely to attend the nation's top colleges. A nonprofit says support from their peers could change that.
Concerns mount as ChatGPT passes MBA exam given by Wharton professor
OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot has passed the final exam of an MBA programme designed for Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, according to a new study.Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored the study, noted that educators should be concerned that their students might be cheating on homework assignments and final exams using such AI chatbots.The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research found AI chatbot GPT-3 did an “amazing job at basic operations management and process analysis questions including those that are based on case studies”.GPT-3 – an older version of the ChatGPT bot that has gained prominence – scored somewhere between a B- and B on...
Howard Graduate and Karsh STEM Scholar Named in Eighth Cohort of Schwarzman Scholars
Schwarzman Scholars, one of the world’s most prestigious graduate fellowships, recently announced its eighth cohort which includes Howard University graduate Cameryn Burnette. Burnette was selected from among an initial pool of nearly 3,000 applicants to matriculate at Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. She...
infomeddnews.com
The Path to a Medical Career: A Comprehensive Guide to Studying Medicine
Studying medicine is no easy feat. It requires hard work, dedication, and a passion for helping others. But if you’re willing to put in the effort, it can be one of the most rewarding experiences of your life. From understanding complex medical concepts to working with patients on a...
Med School Departures From Rankings System Is Symptom of Bad Medicine | Opinion
Like virtually all fields of study, medical education is now subject to deconstruction for its supposed "systemic racism."
dallasexpress.com
Universities Making Changes Amid AI Fears
Generative artificial intelligence, as seen in many customer service chatbots, has become more advanced in recent months, resulting in students using them for their courses, prompting universities to consider changing how they assign work. Professors such as Antony Aumann from Northern Michigan University have noticed an uptick in some students’...
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
Badger Herald
Biotech outreach specialist presents seminar on Xenos Paradox
Biotechnology extension specialist Tom Zinnen hosted a seminar on the Xenos Paradox and the future of science outreach Wednesday as part of the University of Wisconsin’s Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Zinnen said the name “Xenos Paradox” was inspired by the Zeno’s paradox. Zeno’s paradoxes of motion states for...
A Wharton business school professor is requiring his students to use ChatGPT
UPenn professor Ethan Mollick told NPR that he thinks educators need to adapt to the new technology, despite fears of cheating.
psychreg.org
RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures Expand Training Collaboration
The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons RCVS Mind Matters Initiative and VN Futures project is expanding their training collaboration to include self-compassion and anxiety workshops. MMI and VN Futures have a long-standing working relationship, and their common aims have seen them work together in several different capacities over the past...
Comments / 0