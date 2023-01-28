Read full article on original website
Vermillion Plain Talk
Richard Gregory
Dr. Richard Reed Gregory, 84, Optometrist, of Vermillion, SD passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Sanford Vermillion Hospital. There will be no services at this time.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Wakonda Church Hosting Tasting Event
WAKONDA — St. Patrick’s Parish, Wakonda, is having a wine and beer tasting Valentine-theme event on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St Patrick McMahon Hall, 209 Iowa St., Wakonda. Hors d’oeurves will be served. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets on sale Feb. 1....
Vermillion Plain Talk
First Baby Of 2023 Born At Sanford Medical Center Vermillion
Sanford Medical Center Vermillion is pleased to welcome the first baby of 2023. Clyde Draco was born on Jan. 23, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. to Tyler & Gazmyne Grosz of Menno. Clyde weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and 20.5 inches long and delivered by Dr. Anastasia Searcy. Proud...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Schlenker To Publish A Book On Prentis Park As It Nears 100th Anniversary
A milestone birthday is approaching for Vermillion’s beloved Prentis Park. This year, the park will turn 100 years old, and Vermillion resident and historian Evelyn Schlenker is capturing its unique history in a book to be published this spring in conjunction with the park’s centennial. Schlenker spoke about...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Vermillion Police Report
1:14 a.m. - Officers on patrol stopped to address a subject with an open container. After an investigation, the subject was arrested on multiple charges.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Clay County Sheriff's Report
1:14 a.m. - A deputy assisted Vermillion police officers with finding and apprehending a person found to be under 21, under the influence of alcohol, and in possession of cocaine after the man fled from officers on foot. The man was taken into custody and was transported to the jail.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Larkins Flirts With Triple-Double As South Dakota Outlasts Denver
DENVER — Solid defense and a near triple-double by South Dakota guard Grace Larkins propelled the Coyotes to a 59-50 road win at Denver Monday inside Hamilton Gymnasium. It was South Dakota’s second road win in three days and the Coyotes’ eighth straight win in the series. Larkins had 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. South Dakota held Denver to its third-lowest point total of the season.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Boys’ Basketball: Tanagers Top Pine Ridge
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Trey Hansen and Zoan Robinson combined for 35 points to lead the Tanagers past Pine Ridge 70-52 in boys’ basketball action on Monday. Hansen scored 18 points and had four assists for Vermillion. Robinson scored 17 points. Bryson Skogsberg had 12 points. Carter Skogsberg added nine rebounds in the victory.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Tanagers Girls Defeat Garretson 51-25
GARRETSON — The Vermillion Tanagers beat Garretson last Friday in girls’ basketball with a final score of 51-25. Brooke Jensen led the Tanagers with 16 points.
