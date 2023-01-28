ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Herald

Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January

Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Yardbarker

Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more

The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Yardbarker

Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo

The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson

With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
Albany Herald

Jets surge past Blues with 4 goals in third period

Josh Morrissey and Mark Scheifele each scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 4-2 victory over the visiting St. Louis Blues on Monday. Saku Maenalanen and Kyle Connor had two assists each for the Jets, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period to snap their three-game losing streak.
Albany Herald

Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game

The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
Albany Herald

Surging Senators face fading Canadiens again

The Ottawa Senators have another opportunity to continue their recent success in advance of the All-Star break, while adding to the current frustration of the Montreal Canadiens. While the visiting Senators aim for a fourth straight victory, the Canadiens will try to avoid losing their fourth in a row on...
Yardbarker

Devils’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Brock Boeser

The New Jersey Devils entered the all-star break at 32-13-4, placing them just two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. As such, they’ve been connected to a few big names a month ahead of the trade deadline; Timo Meier and Bo Horvat, to name a couple. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said late last week that the Devils are the team to watch for Meier, so where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Detroit Sports Nation

Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi

According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
NHL

Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders

"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
ClutchPoints

Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade

The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS REVEAL WHO THEIR NEXT CAPTAIN MIGHT BE

The Vancouver Canucks traded their captain - Bo Horvat - on Monday. Now, a locker room which was already in disarray is now leaderless. Who is to replace Horvat as the leader of the Canucks?. During his post-trade press conference, GM Patrik Allvin was asked that very question. Allvin answered...
Yardbarker

Flyers visit Jets in last tilt ahead of NHL All-Star break

The Philadelphia Flyers face off tonight against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre. It will be the second time the teams meet this week and the last of the 2022-2023 season. Both teams are going in opposite directions this season. The Flyers are seventh in the NHL Metropolitan...
Yardbarker

With Bo Horvat gone, Canucks trade saga officially comes to an end

We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know when. Bo Horvat’s time as the captain of the Vancouver Canucks has finally come to an end. The forward was just traded to the New York Islanders, finally ending the "where-will-Horvat-go game" questions that have circled in Vancouver since the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller.
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins Have Trade Options to Bolster Goaltending

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a goaltending issue and it’s time for general manager Ron Hextall to make some adjustments ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Number one netminder Tristan Jarry has once again gone down with injury and he’s not expected back for a couple of weeks. The Penguins are in the thick of a playoff race and have turned to Casey DeSmith and Dustin Tokarski to secure two points night in and night out.
Yardbarker

Adam Gaudette continues to shine, Erik Kallgren trending upwards: Marlies Weekly

The Toronto Marlies have finally lost a game after winning eight-straight to begin 2023. The start of this week saw the Marlies catch a flight from Montreal to Vancouver to begin their Western Canada road trip. They played two games on back-to-back nights in Abbotsford (Tuesday and Wednesday) before flying east to Winnipeg.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek

Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
