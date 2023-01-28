Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Grand Ball of Osiris crowns monarchs at Carnival celebration
Amid the sweeping Saharan sand, set within an ancient land, arose the god Osiris’ tent celebrating the 108th Grand Ball. The lights were raised to reveal the throne of the Palace of the Sun overlooking the sands of Egypt. Abundant palms, ferns and flowers entwined with glittering lights provided an oasis setting for the coronation of a new king and queen.
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005
Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
NOLA.com
Brecht Fest is a musical celebration of Bertolt Brecht's work on Feb. 6-7 at AllWays Lounge
German playwright Bertolt Brecht has plenty of passionate fans, but many people are familiar with his work, even if they don’t connect the work to his name. “I tell people, ‘If you think you’re not familiar with this — if you know (The Doors’) ‘Alabama Song’ or ‘Mack the Knife,’ this is where it came from — from Brecht,” says Harry Mayronne.
NOLA.com
Hey mister, throw me something handmade!
During any given Carnival season, Aaron Colar estimates he paints up to 4,000 coconuts. The West Bank-based barber pivots into painter mode around August, when he starts getting commissions from members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “I feel really good about it,” he says. “It’s like getting...
NOLA.com
'Mamma Mia!': Nereus recreates magical musical at Carnival tableau
It was Friday night and the lights were low. The music was right for Nereus and his guests to feel the beat as they watched the scene of his majesty's tableau players recreate the award-winning musical "Mamma Mia!" for the krewe's 128th anniversary grand ball. The Royal Tent at New...
NOLA.com
Smiley: Being dead is a really good excuse
Alice Couvillon, of Covington, says, "I’m a retired teacher, and this was a Facebook memory this week. I taught at Mandeville High for 24 years. The kids always made me laugh. "My civics students had to watch the State of the Union address, but if they could not for...
Comments / 0