The legendary tap dancer Arthur Duncan passed away at the age of 97 in Moreno Valley, California. Duncan helped popularise tap dance to millions around the world for nearly two decades on "The Lawrence Welk Show" and "The Betty White Show" in the 1950s. Carole Carbone Duncan, his wife, had confirmed the death, according to The Washington Post. The reason for his death has been reported as a stroke and pneumonia. Mr. Duncan was still on the hunt for gigs as recently as last month, according to his wife. “He was performing until the end,” she said. He was a seasoned performer who enchanted the audiences at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and American military posts abroad. His legacy of tap dancing will always be a part of the thrilling mainstay of theatres, nightclubs, and Hollywood musicals.

