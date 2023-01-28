Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Grand Ball of Osiris crowns monarchs at Carnival celebration
Amid the sweeping Saharan sand, set within an ancient land, arose the god Osiris’ tent celebrating the 108th Grand Ball. The lights were raised to reveal the throne of the Palace of the Sun overlooking the sands of Egypt. Abundant palms, ferns and flowers entwined with glittering lights provided an oasis setting for the coronation of a new king and queen.
TODAY.com
At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA
Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Carol Burnett’s 3 Kids: Meet The Comedy Legend’s Daughters
Carol Burnett is a comedy legend who trailblazed a path for women in comedy following her. She became a mother three times in the 1960s with her then-husband, Joe Hamilton. She has three girls who all followed her steps into show business. Sadly, her eldest daughter died from cancer-related issues...
‘Family Feud’ Host Richard Dawson Found Love With a Contestant: Details on His Marriage History
Game show host Richard Dawson had a career full of highlights and prime time television appearances. The comedian actually fell in love with one of the contestants on Family Feud while he was hosting the show and went on to marry her. Keep scrolling to learn more about his marriages to Diana Dors and Gretchen Johnson.
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
Lisa Loring, the first Wednesday of the 'Addams Family,' dies at 64
Lisa Loring, who was the first to play Wednesday on the TV version of "The Addams Family," has died at 64.
Annie Wersching, ‘24’ Actor and Voice of Tess in ‘The Last of Us,’ Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actor known for her work on television shows like 24 and Marvel’s Runaways, as well as for her voice and motion-capture work in the video game The Last of Us, has died, her publicist confirmed to Deadline on Sunday. She was 45.Wersching’s death comes after a cancer diagnosis in 2020, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support her family. “She's a private person by nature, and the diagnosis made her even more so,” read the page, created by fellow Runaways actor Ever Carradine. “She wanted to protect her boys. She wanted to get better so...
Upworthy
Arthur Duncan who passed away at 97 is an icon of tap dancing: 'He was performing until the end'
The legendary tap dancer Arthur Duncan passed away at the age of 97 in Moreno Valley, California. Duncan helped popularise tap dance to millions around the world for nearly two decades on "The Lawrence Welk Show" and "The Betty White Show" in the 1950s. Carole Carbone Duncan, his wife, had confirmed the death, according to The Washington Post. The reason for his death has been reported as a stroke and pneumonia. Mr. Duncan was still on the hunt for gigs as recently as last month, according to his wife. “He was performing until the end,” she said. He was a seasoned performer who enchanted the audiences at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and American military posts abroad. His legacy of tap dancing will always be a part of the thrilling mainstay of theatres, nightclubs, and Hollywood musicals.
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
EW.com
9-1-1: Lone Star star Gina Torres on Tommy's new romance — and reuniting with costar D.B. Woodside
Love (and frogs) were in the air on the season 4 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The latest episode of the Fox first responder series saw a freak storm system wreak havoc at a carnival, particularly for a newly single dad, Trevor (Lucifer's D.B. Woodside), who had to be rescued by the 126 twice in one day. But along with a literal frog in his throat and a burned hand, Trevor walks away with Tommy Vega's (Gina Torres) number.
Sundance: Newly Engaged Stars of ‘Theater Camp’ Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Make Splash With Fest Debut
Asked how they feel about making their Sundance debut in the mockumentary Theater Camp, newly engaged couple Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, in their first red carpet interview since the ring exchange, already sounded like an old married couple. “It feels that much more special because we really deserved it, you know? We really earned it. We made a thing and they wanted us here,” Galvin said before his Tony Award-winning beau corrected him. “Nobody deserves anything. We’re just lucky and grateful to be here.” More from The Hollywood Reporter'Run Rabbit Run' Review: Sarah Snook in a Maternal Horror Flick...
A Guide to Ray Romano’s Family: Meet His Wife, Brothers and 4 Children
Doting dad on and off the screen! Ray Romano is best known for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond but most fans don’t know that the sitcom took inspiration from the comedian’s real-life family. The standup comedian was born in 1957 to Luciana and Albert Romano. Ray has two siblings, brothers Richard and Robert, who […]
EW.com
Annie Wersching — actress best known for 24, Runaways, TheLast of Us video game — dies at 45
Annie Wersching, an actress best known for her work in 24, Bosch, Runaways and voicing the character Tess in the video game The Last of Us, has died following a battle with cancer. She was 45. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's husband,...
Betty Sturm, Actress in ‘The World’s Greatest Sinner,’ Dies at 89
Betty Sturm, who played a follower of Timothy Carey’s cult leader in the infamous Frank Zappa-scored The World’s Greatest Sinner, died Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease at her home in Clinton, New Jersey, her son, William Winckler, announced. She was 89. Carey wrote, directed, produced and starred as an insurance salesman who transforms himself into the dictatorial God Hilliard in The World’s Greatest Sinner (1962). The film has rarely been seen in theaters and is perhaps best known for its Zappa connection. Martin Scorsese is said to be a fan.More from The Hollywood ReporterYoshio Yoda, Actor on 'McHale's Navy,' Dies at 88Deborah...
Peter Falk: He Was Not The First Actor Considered For "Columbo"
For decades he played the beloved TV detective Columbo, which earned him Emmy awards, Golden Globes, and millions of fans. But according to FactsVerse.com, Peter Falk was not the first choice to play the part.
Collider
Ralph Ineson Cast as Demon in Russell Crowe-Led 'The Pope's Exorcist'
The cast for the upcoming horror film, The Pope's Exorcist grows more prominent as an exclusive via Bloody Disgusting reports that Ralph Ineson, best known for starring in films such as The Witch, will be lending his voice to the upcoming movie's demonic entity. Additional details about his role in the movie have yet to be revealed. However, the film will be based on the real-life Catholic priest, Father Gabriele Amorth, who performed thousands of exorcisms for the Vatican during his life.
‘The Rookie’: Eric Winter Accidentally Spoils an Upcoming Episode in Season 5
An actor accidentally spoiling their television show during an interview isn’t a new phenomenon. Sometimes, the words slip out before they can take them back, which is what happened to The Rookie star Eric Winter. And hopefully, the spoilers aren’t significant, but we’ll have to leave that judgment to The Rookie fans.
Sherlock Holmes joins a first Oscar winner and the 'ice cream' song in the public domain
A "Sherlock Holmes" book, the first film to win the Oscars' top prize and a classic ditty by Irving Berlin are among the thousands of books, films and musical compositions entering the US public domain in 2023.
NOLA.com
Hey mister, throw me something handmade!
During any given Carnival season, Aaron Colar estimates he paints up to 4,000 coconuts. The West Bank-based barber pivots into painter mode around August, when he starts getting commissions from members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. “I feel really good about it,” he says. “It’s like getting...
All children under 18 can attend a Broadway show for free this spring!
The 25th annual Kids’ Night on Broadway is back, giving kids a chance to attend some of Broadway’s best shows for free. The event is officially happening on March 21, when children 18 and under are able to attend a show for free as long as they’re accompanied by a full-paying adult. To be clear, a pair of tickets is sold at 50% off each, effectively rendering one of them free of charge.
