Weisgram Pulls Bill To Address Ambulance District Funding
PIERRE — Last year Hughes and Stanley Counties and the cities within those counties considered sending to voters a ballot measure to establish an ambulance district to support increases in costs to have the service. House Bill 1113 would have address the funding for ambulance district, but District 24 Representative Mike Weisgram pulled the bill…
Fort Pierre nearly caught up by a computer scam
FORT PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- A Fort Pierre resident came close to losing $30-thousand dollars after their computer locked up last week. A source close to the situation told DRG Media Group News the person called the phone number that appeared on the computer screen, thinking it was technical support for Microsoft. The individual was kept on the phone for several hours, withdrew $30-thousand from their account and started to send the money to the person on the phone using a coin cloud machine at a local convenience store.
Pierre Woman Sentenced To Over 11 Years On Federal Drug Charge
PIERRE — A Pierre woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing a controlled substance. U-S Attorney Alison Ramsdell says 38 year-old Stephanie Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ramsdell says Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota. Martinez received methamphetamine in amounts large enough to distribute from California. In addition she distributed smaller amounts along with others. A total of one-point-five kilograms of the drug were distribute during the conspiracy. In addition to the federal prison term, Martinez must serve five years of probation and pay fines and assessments of 11-hundred dollars. Martinez was remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshal’s Service.
No Injuries, But Pet Lost In Thursday Night Pierre Fire
PIERRE — Fire caused serious damage to a residence in Pierre Thursday night. The Pierre Fire Department responded to the call just before five p.m…. Fire Chief Ian Paul says no one was injured however one family pet, a cat died of smoke inhalation. Damage to the structure is serious…
