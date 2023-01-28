PIERRE — A Pierre woman has been sentenced in federal court for distributing a controlled substance. U-S Attorney Alison Ramsdell says 38 year-old Stephanie Martinez was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and eight months in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ramsdell says Martinez was involved in a conspiracy with several others to distribute methamphetamine in and around central South Dakota. Martinez received methamphetamine in amounts large enough to distribute from California. In addition she distributed smaller amounts along with others. A total of one-point-five kilograms of the drug were distribute during the conspiracy. In addition to the federal prison term, Martinez must serve five years of probation and pay fines and assessments of 11-hundred dollars. Martinez was remanded to the custody of the U-S Marshal’s Service.

PIERRE, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO