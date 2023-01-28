Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Manistique Man Severely Burned In Early Morning House Fire
A Manistique man was badly burned in a house fire early Sunday morning. Manistique Public Safety responded to 220 Range St. just before 2 a.m. They found the house fully engulfed in flames and the unidentified man inside. The victim was taken to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and there’s no word yet on his condition. The fire is believed to have been caused by a wood stove in the back of the home, but the investigation does continue.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
MLive.com
They’re back! Thousands of Redhead ducks return to flock near Mackinac Bridge
MACKINAW CITY, MI – The Redhead ducks are back in the Straits of Mackinac near the Mackinac Bridge. The huge flock of more than 25,000 Redheads that had gathered on the northeast side of the Mackinac Bridge in late December dispersed about a week into January, according to the Straits Area Audubon Society. Earlier this week, a new flock began to gather.
Comments / 0