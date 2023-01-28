A Manistique man was badly burned in a house fire early Sunday morning. Manistique Public Safety responded to 220 Range St. just before 2 a.m. They found the house fully engulfed in flames and the unidentified man inside. The victim was taken to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital and there’s no word yet on his condition. The fire is believed to have been caused by a wood stove in the back of the home, but the investigation does continue.

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO