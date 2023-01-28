Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
This usually happens to someone else
My husband’s niece delivered devastating news to the family just after Thanksgiving. It’s the kind of news that you always think happens to “somebody else.” But not this time. Kellen and Kayla Bucknell are what you might call typical South Dakota parents of three typically energetic...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
mykxlg.com
Watertown Fire Rescue Respond to Fire Call at Four Square Church
Watertown Fire Rescue released a report of a fire call at Four Square Church in Watertown, SD, early Sunday morning around 9:10 am. When WFR arrived at 1120 4th Street Northeast, they were met by "church staff" that had extinguished the fire using several ABC fire extinguishers and showed the location of the apparent electrical fire.
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
