NBC Sports
Warriors nail Kerr's blueprint in important win over Raptors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Steve Kerr during his pregame press conference Friday night at Chase Center laid out the blueprint for the Warriors to beat the Toronto Raptors. Hero ball couldn't be an option. The game couldn't turn into a glorified contest of 1-on-1. Ball movement was a must. Toronto is...
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Could Join Warriors
Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade and Golden State is looked at as one of the potential destinations.
Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Ahead Of Monday's Game Against Thunder
On Monday afternoon ahead of their game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors recalled Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Moses Moody from the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Fearless DiVincenzo becoming Dubs fan favorite
Donte DiVincenzo quickly has become one of Warriors fans' favorite players. His play and veteran leadership on the court has been vital to Golden State's recent success and has resulted in the 25-year-old becoming a reliable option off the bench for coach Steve Kerr. Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert &...
NBA roundup: Magic rally to end Sixers’ win streak
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and nine rebounds, Moritz Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney working with second unit Monday
Golden State Warriors power forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Andrew Wiggins is replacing Looney in the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games with an illness. Looney will return to a role off the bench while Wiggins starts in the frontcourt next to Draymond Green. Looney played 20 minutes in his last two games off the bench and averaged 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks.
Albany Herald
Kings pull away from Timberwolves in overtime
Trey Lyles stepped in for fouled-out Domantas Sabonis to score eight key points in overtime, and De'Aaron Fox capped a 32-point night with a late hoop, an assist and two clinching free throws as the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday in Minneapolis. After watching the hosts...
Albany Herald
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories.
Albany Herald
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs look to get back on track vs. Heat
Despite being without Donovan Mitchell for the better half of the last two weeks, the Cleveland Cavaliers have managed to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. Mitchell has played in only two of Cleveland's last seven games, and the Cavaliers will be hoping their superstar guard starts to return to form on Tuesday night when the Miami Heat come to town.
Albany Herald
Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton lead Suns over Raptors in tight contest
Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns scored their sixth win in the last seven games, holding off the Toronto Raptors 114-106 in a back-and-forth contest on Monday. Phoenix and Toronto exchanged the lead 16 times,...
Albany Herald
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) sits out vs. Blazers
Atlanta point guard Trae Young sat out the Hawks' Monday night game against the host Portland Trail Blazers due to right ankle soreness. Young was initially listed as questionable for the contest before later being downgraded to out.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving, Nets hold off Lakers
Kyrie Irving scored 26 points as the Brooklyn Nets started quickly and made enough plays down the stretch for a 121-104 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night in New York. After scoring 21 of his 32 points in the fourth of Saturday's 122-115 win over the...
Albany Herald
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Albany Herald
Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers
As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
Albany Herald
Magic rally from huge deficit to snap skid, defeat Sixers
Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Moe Wagner added 22 points and the Orlando Magic rallied from a 21-point deficit for a 119-109 victory over the host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Banchero's dunk with 36 seconds remaining gave the Magic a 117-109 lead.
Albany Herald
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla to coach Team Giannis in All-Star game
Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. Mazzulla, 34, will be joined by the Celtics' staff after Boston locked down the Eastern Conference's best record through games played up until Feb. 5. The Celtics (36-15) achieved the feat with a 125-121 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.
Albany Herald
Russell Westbrook cracks all-time top 10 in assists
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook owns one of the 10 best assist totals in NBA history after passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton on Monday. Westbrook dished out 10 assists in the Lakers' 121-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in New York, giving him 8,972 for his career. He surpassed Payton's total of 8,966 when he set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk with 42.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
