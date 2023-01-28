Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Star Returns For Upcoming Prequel as Wizarding World “Reset” Looms
Rumors that Warner Bros. is planning to “reset” the Harry Potter film series continue to spread throughout the Wizarding World like stories of Voldemort’s return. For now, only one thing’s for certain — the last two Fantastic Beasts films did very little to impress at the box office.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Brendan Fraser showed up at a screening of 'The Mummy' completely decked out in costume
Brendan Fraser might be making the greatest career comeback ever, racking up accolades and award nominations for his dramatic, transformative role in “The Whale." But the OG Fraser fans (the ones who watch “Doom Patrol” solely to hear his voice and proudly pronounce his last name as Fray-zure, for this is the proper pronunciation) have known of his remarkable talent since the 90s, when he embodied the ultimate charming, dashing—and slightly goofball—Hollywood action lead. Let us not forget his arguably most well known and beloved 90s character—Rick O’Connell from the “Mummy” franchise. Between his quippy one-liners, Indiana Jones-like adventuring skills and fabulous hair, what’s not to like? During a double feature of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London, moviegoers got the ultimate surprise when who should walk in but Brendan Fraser himself, completely decked out in Rick O’Connell attire. The brown leather jacket. The scarf. Everything.
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
George And Susan's Relationship Never Had A Proper Ending On Seinfeld
Throughout its nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" had its share of outrageous storylines, many of which followed the romantic relationships of the core four characters: Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In Season 4 George meets NBC executive Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) and the unlikely pair get engaged.
John Wayne Thought These 2 Classic Westerns Were Better Than ‘The Searchers’
Movie star John Wayne once listed 2 of his Western film classics as being better than the iconic movie, 'The Searchers.'
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Wasn't Confident That He Could Pull Off Playing Clay
Having accumulated several years of experience in the realm of acting, Ron Perlman has been fortunate enough to be attached to some pretty well-received TV and movie projects over the years (via Rotten Tomatoes). The Golden Globe winner is well-known for certain endeavors like his run in the Guillermo del Toro "Hellboy" movies, as well as some interesting credits in projects like "Alien: Resurrection," "Hand of God," "Blade II," and "StartUp." But his most popular role would have to be as Clay Morrow in "Sons of Anarchy."
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
Looks Like We Might Be Getting Another Friday The 13th Movie Alongside Bryan Fuller's TV Prequel
The director and producer behind the original Friday the 13th is working on a reboot movie.
John Wayne’s Take on Why He Avoided Complicated Movies
'Red River' actor John Wayne once explained why he decided to keep signing onto movies that were 'simple' and 'decent.'
The Witcher's Joey Batey Doesn't Think A Jaskier Spin-Off Will Ever Happen
"The Witcher" fans were surprised when Netflix announced in October 2022 that Henry Cavill would no longer play the titular character, Geralt of Rivia. After the upcoming third season, the monster hunter will be played by "The Hunger Games" star Liam Hemsworth. Cavill was initially committed to "The Witcher" for seven seasons, so his abrupt exit has left viewers wondering what went wrong. Since the show premiered, Cavill has done a great job bringing Geralt to life. He skillfully evokes the character's dry sense of humor, irreverence for etiquette, and keen fighting abilities. Cavill has also demonstrated great on-screen chemistry with his co-stars, including actor Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Billy Dee Williams Was Brought To Tears By Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Emotional Trailer
The final installment of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," debuted in 2019 to reviews that were all over the place (via Rotten Tomatoes), even though it blew everyone away at the box office. Reelfilm called it a "somewhat watchable yet entirely disappointing entry that falls well short of the high-bar set by its two top-flight predecessors." Meanwhile, Filmotomy said, "'The Rise of Skywalker' gives you chills, is an absolute blast overall, and I, personally, am already planning my next trip through the galaxy with it." On the other hand, Drink in the Movies declared it was an "incohesive mess of fan service and B genre plotting."
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Kevin Bacon Is Very Willing To Dig Into A New Tremors Movie
Kevin Bacon's dream of revisiting the world of "Tremors" is still alive and well, with the actor revealing in a recent Twitter post that he'd still be down to do another one of the creature features, should the opportunity ever arise. When fans last heard from Valentine "Val" McKee —...
NCIS Scenes Acted So Badly We Can't Forget Them
The police procedural "NCIS" is one of the most popular franchises and longest-running scripted shows in broadcast television history. With 20 seasons and counting, "NCIS" continues to deliver the drama and excitement that drew audiences in from the very beginning. One important aspect that keeps a series running for this long is its ensemble cast, and "NCIS" has one of the most recognizable. Even as characters come and go and new ones are introduced, loyal fans continue to stick around and show love for a series that's been a part of their lives for years.
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0