Saudi Industrial Investment Group Announces Unplanned Shutdown For Unit Saudi Polymers Co
ANNOUNCES AN UNPLANNED SHUTDOWN FOR ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES SAUDI POLYMERS COMPANY. SHUTDOWN AS A RESULT OF A TECHNICAL ISSUE IN THE ETHYLENE REFRIGERATION UNIT. OPERATORS ARE CURRENTLY WORKING ON REPAIRING TECHNICAL ISSUE AND WILL WORK ON GRADUALLY RESTARTING PLANT. FINANCIAL IMPACT OF THIS SHUTDOWN WILL...
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd Posts 2023 YTD Gross Average Production Of About 47,800 Bopd
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD - GROSS AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN 2023 YEAR TO DATE OF C.47,800 BOPD, 2022 NET CAPEX OF C.$115 MILLION
Straits Trading Company Announces Proposed Issue Of S$ Denominated Secured Exchangeable Bonds
PROPOSED ISSUE OF S$ DENOMINATED SECURED EXCHANGEABLE BONDS. EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR REFINANCING OF EXISTING BORROWINGS, AMONG OTHERS
Tesserent Ltd Says Tesserent Academy Acquired ALC Group
STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN CYBERSECURITY TRAINING BUSINESS - ALC GROUP BY TESSERENT ACADEMY. WILL UTILISE ITS CBA FACILITY TO FUND TRANSACTION
Empire Metals Says Surface Sampling Carried Out In December At Pitfield Confirmed Extensive Copper Anomalism
EMPIRE METALS - SURFACE SAMPLING CARRIED OUT IN DECEMBER AT PITFIELD CONFIRMED EXTENSIVE COPPER ANOMALISM JUST SOUTH OF HISTORIC MT SCRATCH WORKINGS
Sernova Announces Advancements With Its Novel Cell Pouch System
SERNOVA ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS WITH ITS NOVEL CELL POUCH SYSTEM™ TO PRESERVE THYROID FUNCTION FOLLOWING TOTAL THYROIDECTOMY. SERNOVA CORP-STUDY DEMONSTRATES THYROID AUTO-TRANSPLANTATION INTO CELL POUCH CAN RESTORE THYROID HORMONE PRODUCTION FOLLOWING REMOVAL OF THYROID GLAND. SERNOVA CORP - ENGAGED WITH REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TOWARDS INITIATING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF...
Polypeptide Group CEO Resigns
POLYPEPTIDE GROUP, A FOCUSED GLOBAL CDMO FOR PEPTIDE- AND OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS, TODAY ANNOUNCED RESIGNATION BY ITS CEO RAYMOND DE VRÉ. A SEARCH FOR IDENTIFICATION OF A PROPER SUCCESSOR TO MR. DE VRÉ HAS BEEN INITIATED. DR. PETER WILDEN (CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS) WILL...
HK Express To Cancel Certain Flights Between Hong Kong And Japan Between Feb 17 And March 2
HK EXPRESS SAYS IT WILL CANCEL SOME FLIGHTS BETWEEN HONG KONG AND JAPAN BETWEEN FEB 17 AND MARCH 2, 2023 DUE TO LIMITATIONS IMPOSED BY THE JAPANESE GOVERNMENT.
RPT-Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
NEW DELHI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Gautam Adani faces a critical day on Monday with his flagship company's $2.5 billion share sale's second day of bidding overshadowed by a $48 billion rout in the Indian billionaire's stocks which was sparked by a U.S. short seller's report. Seven listed companies belonging...
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
Novartis: Sandoz Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Citrate-Free High Concentration Formulation Of Adalimumab Biosimilar
SANDOZ RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CITRATE-FREE HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR. SANDOZ IS SEEKING APPROVAL OF HIGH CONCENTRATION FORMULATION (HCF) ADALIMUMAB FOR USE IN ALL INDICATIONS OF REFERENCE MEDICINE
Tel Aviv shares drop amid synagogue shooting, judicial plans
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv shares fell on Sunday, with analysts citing investor nervousness over planned judicial changes by Israel's new government and after a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The blue-chip Tel Aviv 35 index was 1.6% lower in...
Amgen Inc expected to post earnings of $4.09 a share - Earnings Preview
* Amgen Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Thousand Oaks California-based company is expected to report a 1.2% decrease in revenue to $6.761 billion from $6.85 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Amgen Inc is for earnings of $4.09 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Amgen Inc is $278, above its last closing price of $253.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.44 4.70 Beat 5.9 Jun. 30 2022 4.37 4.40 4.65 Beat 5.8 Mar. 31 2022 4.06 4.09 4.25 Beat 3.8 Dec. 31 2021 4.15 4.08 4.36 Beat 6.9 Sep. 4.24 4.27 4.67 Beat 9.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.07 4.09 4.38 Beat 7.1 Mar. 31 2021 4.03 4.05 3.70 Missed -8.6 Dec. 31 2020 3.44 3.39 3.81 Beat 12.4 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 00:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March - JD.ID website
JAKARTA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve...
How are Australian insurance and mining companies performing on Monday?
Australian shares ticked up at the open on Monday. Today we will look at ASX-listed stocks making a buzz at the market open. Stocks covered in the video: IAG, Suncorp, Pro Medicus, Core Lithium, OZ Minerals, Lynas Rare Earths etc.
Amgen Inc <AMGN.O>: Profits of $4.09 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 12:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Amgen Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to $4.09 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $3.94 to $4.25 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". This includes four "Strong Buy", five "Buy", thirteen "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week two analysts have revised earnings estimates upward and three analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.21 percent from $4.08. Estimates ranged from a high of $4.29 to a low of $3.87. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty analysts providing estimates is $270.03. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $6.76 billion from $6.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $4.09 per share implies a loss of 6.27 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $4.36 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.44 4.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 4.40 4.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 4.09 4.25 Beat Dec. 31 2021 4.08 4.36 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 12:01 a.m..
Alliance Resource Partners LP reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Alliance Resource Partners LP reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of $1.42 per share. * Revenue rose 48% to $700.73 million from a year ago; analysts expected $688.09 million. * Alliance Resource Partners LP's reported EPS for the quarter was $1.63. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 17.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Alliance Resource Partners LP shares had risen by 1.9% this quarter. * The company reported quarterly net income of $214.45 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Alliance Resource Partners LP is $28.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 1.42 1.63 Beat Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed.
Alliance Resource Partners LP <ARLP.O>: Profits of $1.63 announced for fourth quarter
30 January 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Alliance Resource Partners LP in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.63 per share, $1.22 higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 41 cents. Profits of $1.42 per share were anticipated by the four analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.39 to $1.45 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.42 per share. The company reported revenue of $700.73 million, which is higher than the estimated $688.09 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the coal peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $700.73 million from $473.47 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.54 1.25 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.96 1.23 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.57 0.28 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.69 0.41 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 30 at 02:31 p.m.
South African rand weakens against dollar, stocks down
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened on Monday ahead of a slew of domestic economic data due this week. At 1602 GMT, the rand traded at 17.3375 against the dollar, 0.77% weaker than its previous close. The rand's weakness reflects domestic growth concerns due to an ongoing...
Why are the Bored Ape founder and Dookey Dash game in the news?
In today's video, we will explore the latest happenings in crypto. Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives. Yuga Labs co-founder to take leave of absence due to health reasons and Dookey Dash players spent almost $750,000 on in-game boosts in one week. Watch this video for more info.
