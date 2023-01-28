Read full article on original website
Literacy Training Brings Together Families, Childcare Providers
Early experiences are critical to a child’s ongoing learning and success. That’s why the South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center is providing a valuable learning opportunity for families and childcare providers. The goal is to strengthen the collaboration among adults so they can work together to support learning in young minds.
SD State Historical Society Seeks Award And Board Of Trustees Nominations
PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards for History and the society’s Board of Trustees. The Governor’s Awards for History are given to individual professionals or volunteers, organizations, and history teachers at the elementary or secondary levels who have exhibited meritorious work in the field of history in South Dakota. Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website at https://history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx. They can also be obtained by contacting Kevin Larsen, awards coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000.
SD Humanities Council Awards $40K in Grants
BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council has awarded $40,310 to four organizations to provide humanities programs in communities across the state and online. “These programs range from local interests like Hermosa area history to global concerns like the Iraq War anniversary,” said SDHC Executive Director Ann Volin. “They represent the kind of grassroots humanities projects that are truly meaningful to our state’s citizens, and SDHC is happy to support them.”
DANR: $21.8M Loan Approved To Build New Clay Rural Water Plant
PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $103,548,200 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota. The $103,548,200 total includes $72,000 in grants and $103,476,200 in...
SD Leopold Conservation Award Seeks Nominees
Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2023 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor...
‘Consider A Vaccine’ Campaign Launched In South Dakota
We are nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this point, it’s clear that attacking, belittling or arguing with our unvaccinated caregivers is not going to change their minds, and it’s not going to actually get them to take the COVID vaccine. But it’s still extremely...
2022 SD Visitor Spending Up Again
PIERRE — Visitor spending in South Dakota set an all-time record in 2022. Tourism officials were closely monitoring the 2022 numbers following the extreme record-setting year of 2021. According to the annual study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors to South Dakota spent 4.7 billion dollars, an increase of 8% over 2021. This surpasses all previous records, even exceeding 2021’s surge of travel spending that was up 30% over 2020.
Suicide Prevention In Winter: Weathering The Storm
PIERRE — Severe winter storms have impacted South Dakota several times this winter. In December, storms sent temperatures plunging to dangerous lows with extreme heavy snowfall and white out conditions. Additional storms last week dropped heavy snow on significant portions of the state. The impacts and aftermath of these events can be stressful. However, there are resources to help you weather the storm.
