Vermillion, Parkston win at Sacred Hoops Classic
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — Vermillion and Parkston each picked up wins at the Sacred Hoops All-Girls Classic at the Elmen Center Saturday. Vermillion, the No. 2 ranked team in class A, remained undefeated on the season with a 32-31 win over Luverne (MN). The Tanagers are now 14-0. Parkston topped Pine Ridge 73-42. The Trojans […]
USD men take down St. Thomas
ST. PAUL, Minn. (USD) — South Dakota bounced back from a heartbreaking loss Thursday to top St. Thomas Saturday night by a final score of 81-67 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Coyotes have now completed the season sweep of St. Thomas for the second year since the Tommies joined the Summit League. Entering the game at […]
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Richard Gregory
Dr. Richard Reed Gregory, 84, Optometrist, of Vermillion, SD passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at Sanford Vermillion Hospital. There will be no services at this time.
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal Lincoln County crash
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 29. The driver, 49-year-old Michelle Nimick, suffered fatal injuries. The passenger of the vehicle,...
Missing: Minnesota man last seen in Sioux Falls area
Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who was last seen in South Dakota. Aaron Pearson, 41, was reported missing on Thursday, according to the Bemidji Police Department. Pearson last had contact with his family in October of last year. His last known...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: SFPD says missing boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a missing boy from Sioux Falls has been located. They asked for help to find the 12 year old when he didn’t arrive at school Monday morning. Police updated their social media post to say the boy was found in just...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Woman killed in I-29 crash near Tea identified
TEA, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a Sioux Falls woman killed last week in a rollover crash on Interstate 29 near Tea. Forty nine year-old Michelle Nimick was in a pickup that went into the median and rolled. She was thrown from the pickup...
South Dakota woman identified in fatal I-29 crash
A 49-year-old woman has been identified in a fatal crash near Tea on January 25.
ktwb.com
It’s wind chill advisory cold outside
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory on Monday from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. for the Sioux Falls area. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero can be expected in for portions of South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
kelo.com
Children’s consignment shop in Sioux Falls closing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A fixture for children’s clothing will be no more the end of March. Kids & Kaboodle, a children’s consignment shop on West 33rd Street in Sioux Falls announced the closing earlier this month. The corner shop opened in 1991. Consignors are encouraged to settle accounts. The store will continue to sell merchandise as well as shelving, totes, and other item until the doors close for the last time. The post cited an escalation in rent on a new lease as the reason for closing.
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller speaks out; Cold last days of January; Sunday Boredom Busters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, January 29. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A member of the South Dakota legislature is speaking out against being suspended from her duties in the state senate. The...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
kiwaradio.com
Operator Of Grand Falls Casino Gives $1.5 Million Toward UNI-Dome
Larchwood, Iowa — The operator of the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort at Larchwood has joined the campaign to renew the UNI-Dome (pronounced YOU-nee dome) on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls for the next generation with a $1.5 million investment. Dan Kehl,...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls murder trial continues Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday was day four of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder. Police arrested 36-year-old Ryan Aadland on October 17, 2020. He’s accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs. In the early morning hours of October 8, 2020,...
