Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do in Sarasota
Sarasota is a city bordering the Gulf of Mexico, just about 60 miles (95 km) south of Tampa. Before Sarasota became one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Sunshine State, it was home to Native tribes, including the Calusa, Tocobaga, and Timucuan. The name “Sarasota” comes from a 1700s Spanish map, which named the area “Zara Zota,” or “a place of dancing.” Throughout history, Sarasota has gained other nicknames, including “Circus City,” as a nod to the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circuses, which used the city as their winter headquarters.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
Longboat Observer
New restaurant concept to open in downtown Sarasota
There’s a lot that goes into creating a new restaurant. Especially one that seats 74. That’s exactly what the Art Ovation Hotel Autograph Collection in downtown Sarasota has been busy with as it prepares to open Tzeva on Feb. 8. The Mediterranean restaurant infused with Israeli influences will...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
995qyk.com
These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida
These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
LIVE: Fire damages 2 homes in Clearwater
A house fire ended up damaging two homes in Clearwater early Monday morning, according to a city release.
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
fox13news.com
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
