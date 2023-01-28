Read full article on original website
Vermillion Plain Talk
SD State Historical Society Seeks Award And Board Of Trustees Nominations
PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards for History and the society’s Board of Trustees. The Governor’s Awards for History are given to individual professionals or volunteers, organizations, and history teachers at the elementary or secondary levels who have exhibited meritorious work in the field of history in South Dakota. Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website at https://history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx. They can also be obtained by contacting Kevin Larsen, awards coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000.
Vermillion Plain Talk
SD Leopold Conservation Award Seeks Nominees
Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2023 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor...
drgnews.com
Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota
Thirty years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age of...
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
KELOLAND TV
Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
kotatv.com
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
KELOLAND TV
SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
kfgo.com
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
Vermillion Plain Talk
‘Consider A Vaccine’ Campaign Launched In South Dakota
We are nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this point, it’s clear that attacking, belittling or arguing with our unvaccinated caregivers is not going to change their minds, and it’s not going to actually get them to take the COVID vaccine. But it’s still extremely...
Noem breaks news conference tradition
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
YAHOO!
Sanford, Avera won’t comment on the state of transgender healthcare in South Dakota
Officials with South Dakota's largest healthcare agencies, Sanford Health and Avera Health, are not willing to talk about the state of what gender affirming health care looks like in the state. The Argus Leader had requested interviews with doctors in both hospital systems to speak about transgender health care and...
KEVN
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
South Dakota state senator speaks after being stripped from senate duties
Senator Frye-Mueller held a press conference Saturday afternoon in her hometown of Rapid City to respond to these actions for the first time.
kotatv.com
To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Audio Files From The SD Archives Collections Now Available Online
PIERRE — In November 2021, the South Dakota State Archives were awarded a South Dakota Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities grant to digitize select audio recordings and make them available on the South Dakota Digital Archives. “These audio collections were deteriorating on fragile tapes, and some...
kotatv.com
South Dakota is a state to retire in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
