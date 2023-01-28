ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
Vermillion Plain Talk

SD State Historical Society Seeks Award And Board Of Trustees Nominations

PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards for History and the society’s Board of Trustees. The Governor’s Awards for History are given to individual professionals or volunteers, organizations, and history teachers at the elementary or secondary levels who have exhibited meritorious work in the field of history in South Dakota. Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website at https://history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx. They can also be obtained by contacting Kevin Larsen, awards coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Vermillion Plain Talk

SD Leopold Conservation Award Seeks Nominees

Nominations and applications are now being accepted for the 2023 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award®. The $10,000 award honors ranchers, farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality and wildlife habitat on working land. Sand County Foundation and national sponsor...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
drgnews.com

Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota

Thirty years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age of...
PIERRE, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota

We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Frye-Mueller updates, Student battles illness, roof damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, Jan. 30, here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. We’re hearing from a South Dakota lawmaker since she was stripped of her duties in the state senate over allegations of inappropriate behavior.
IOWA STATE
kotatv.com

Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD Juvenile offenders: Send to school or to jail?

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Inside KELOLAND: National Missing Persons Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February 3rd marks National Missing Persons Day. Around 600,000 people go missing every year across the country, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. There are currently more than 130 people listed on South Dakota’s Missing Persons Clearing House website. South...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Vermillion Plain Talk

‘Consider A Vaccine’ Campaign Launched In South Dakota

We are nearly three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, and at this point, it’s clear that attacking, belittling or arguing with our unvaccinated caregivers is not going to change their minds, and it’s not going to actually get them to take the COVID vaccine. But it’s still extremely...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem breaks news conference tradition

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
FARGO, ND
kotatv.com

To ease worker shortage, SD might accept out-of-state licenses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s economy has been booming lately, but the workforce still experiences growing pains with a lot of job openings, and some of them require a license. In 2019 Gov. Kristi Noem signed House Bill 1111, providing fast-track occupational licenses for military personnel and their spouses.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Vermillion Plain Talk

Audio Files From The SD Archives Collections Now Available Online

PIERRE — In November 2021, the South Dakota State Archives were awarded a South Dakota Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities grant to digitize select audio recordings and make them available on the South Dakota Digital Archives. “These audio collections were deteriorating on fragile tapes, and some...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota is a state to retire in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy