On the rise: The impact of climate change on sea levels
As sea levels rise, island nations are especially at risk. What would you do if the island you were living on was sinking? While this is definitely not an easy question to answer, it is a question that those who are living on many small, tropic islands are facing. Inundation is a threat that many islands are now facing due to climate change and rising sea levels. Let’s discuss what rising sea levels mean for island nations (and possibly even larger continents).
5 climate questions for 2023
This story was originally published by Capital and Main and is reproduced here with permission. All good stories start with a question. So here are five to consider as the record-breaking accumulation of greenhouse gases continues into the opening days of 2023. Climate change, of course, can’t be divided into...
Voices: One word that can help ease the impact of the climate crisis
It has been six months since flooding drove 33 million people in Pakistan from their homes and submerged a third of the country. Today, 8.6 million people – far greater than the population of Scotland – are still facing hunger. The poorest people are facing the catastrophic impacts of the human-created climate crisis, even when they are least responsible for the emissions. The 20 countries identified by the International Rescue Committee at the greatest risk of humanitarian disaster in 2023 contribute less than 2 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. A report by 55 vulnerable countries at Cop27...
1 in 4 US Adults Considering Putting Off Big Life Events Over Climate Concerns, Survey Finds
A quarter of adults in the United States are considering putting off big life events over concerns about climate change, according to a new survey. The 25,000-person survey from the research firm Elabe along with water, waste, and energy management company Veolia, was published this week. The survey participants lived in 25 different countries.
Living With Climate Change: Gas-stove ban: As U.S. moves closer to action, cooks want to know, ‘What’s the real risk?’
The U.S. as a whole could be edging nearer to a ban on gas stoves, if the interest of a federal consumer safety agency is any indication. The agency is reviewing gas stoves and range tops, opening a comment period for now, a member of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News in a recent interview. Attention on these appliances has increased in the wake of new studies of respiratory and certain cancer risks linked to their use, as well as research on their contribution to global warming from the greenhouse gases that the combustion of natural gas.
Steel corrosion is a major contributor to climate change
Each year, the United States spends almost a trillion dollars attempting to combat metallic corrosion, an electrochemical reaction which occurs when metals oxidize and begin to rust. Now, a team of researchers led by the Ohio State University (OSU) has estimated how much corrosion is gradually worsening global carbon emissions.
A dire forecast: Scientists used AI to find planet could cross critical warming threshold sooner than expected
The planet could cross critical global warming thresholds sooner than previous models have predicted, even with concerted global climate action, according to a new study using machine learning.
