Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 28th
Scores
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 70, Sidney 66
Stanton 69, Essex 28
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 77, Shenandoah 41
Lewis Central 60, Kuemper Catholic 42
Atlantic 68, St. Albert 50
Harlan 64, Creston 55
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58
Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52
SC East 75, SC North 47
Bishop Heelan 91, SC West 75
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 85, Wayne 40
Nodaway Valley/O-M 89, SE Warren 61
Central Decatur 69, SW Valley 36
Raccoon River Conference
Boone 60, ADM 56
Bondurant-Farrar 64, Carlisle 53
Carroll 61, Ballard 53
Winterset 81, Gilbert 55
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va 50
CAM 78, Boyer Valley 43
West Central Activities Conference
ACGC 72, Interstate-35 35
Panorama 60, Woodward Academy 41
Van Meter 77, West Central Valley 49
Madrid 64, Earlham 47
DM Christian 58, Ogden 32
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 64, Logan-Magnolia 41
Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25
Underwood 74, Audubon 46
Tri-Center 72, Missouri Valley 51
Stats
AHSTW
A 64-41 win at Logan-Magnolia moves the Vikings to 16-1. Brayden Lund had 17 point and 8 rebounds. Cole Scheffler posted 14 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Kyle Sternberg came up with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Atlantic
Coon Rapids-Bayard
The Crusaders beat Ar-We-Va 59-50. A 21-9 2nd quarter advantage was a huge difference in the game. Freshman Cal Heydon continues his scoring tear with 32 points in 10/18 field goals and 12/13 free-throws. Lance Clayburg scored 17 points on 8/12 shooting. Clayburg added 12 rebounds and 5 steals. Heydon also had 30 point game on Tuesday and scored 15 on Monday.
Harlan
Nodaway Valley/O-M
Dawson Nelson had a career night for the Wolverines with 34 points. Nodaway Valley/O-M held an 11-point lead at halftime and then outscored the Warhawks 49-32 in the 2nd half. Boston DeVault scored 18 and Avery Phillippi had 12.
Riverside
The Riverside string of tight losses continues with a 58-55 non-conference setback to East Mills. Grady Jeppesen scored 27 points. Ayden Salais contributed 13 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals.
