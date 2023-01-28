Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 28th

Scores

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 70, Sidney 66

Stanton 69, Essex 28

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig 77, Shenandoah 41

Lewis Central 60, Kuemper Catholic 42

Atlantic 68, St. Albert 50

Harlan 64, Creston 55

Missouri River Conference

Thomas Jefferson 62, LeMars 58

Abraham Lincoln 75, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52

SC East 75, SC North 47

Bishop Heelan 91, SC West 75

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 85, Wayne 40

Nodaway Valley/O-M 89, SE Warren 61

Central Decatur 69, SW Valley 36

Raccoon River Conference

Boone 60, ADM 56

Bondurant-Farrar 64, Carlisle 53

Carroll 61, Ballard 53

Winterset 81, Gilbert 55

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Ar-We-Va 50

CAM 78, Boyer Valley 43

West Central Activities Conference

ACGC 72, Interstate-35 35

Panorama 60, Woodward Academy 41

Van Meter 77, West Central Valley 49

Madrid 64, Earlham 47

DM Christian 58, Ogden 32

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 64, Logan-Magnolia 41

Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 25

Underwood 74, Audubon 46

Tri-Center 72, Missouri Valley 51

Stats

AHSTW

A 64-41 win at Logan-Magnolia moves the Vikings to 16-1. Brayden Lund had 17 point and 8 rebounds. Cole Scheffler posted 14 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Kyle Sternberg came up with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Atlantic

Click HERE for a game summary

Coon Rapids-Bayard

The Crusaders beat Ar-We-Va 59-50. A 21-9 2nd quarter advantage was a huge difference in the game. Freshman Cal Heydon continues his scoring tear with 32 points in 10/18 field goals and 12/13 free-throws. Lance Clayburg scored 17 points on 8/12 shooting. Clayburg added 12 rebounds and 5 steals. Heydon also had 30 point game on Tuesday and scored 15 on Monday.

Harlan

Nodaway Valley/O-M

Dawson Nelson had a career night for the Wolverines with 34 points. Nodaway Valley/O-M held an 11-point lead at halftime and then outscored the Warhawks 49-32 in the 2nd half. Boston DeVault scored 18 and Avery Phillippi had 12.

Riverside

The Riverside string of tight losses continues with a 58-55 non-conference setback to East Mills. Grady Jeppesen scored 27 points. Ayden Salais contributed 13 points, 6 assists, and 5 steals.