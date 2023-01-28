ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Clayton News Daily

Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets

The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte opens a three-game road trip, fresh off stunning the Miami Heat in a 122-117 decision on Sunday to earn consecutive victories. All five Hornets starters scored in double figures,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Clayton News Daily

Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits

The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders

The New York Islanders acquired center Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in 2023. Horvat spent his first 8 1/2 NHL seasons with the Canucks and has served as their captain since...
ELMONT, NY
Clayton News Daily

Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game

The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
SEATTLE, WA

