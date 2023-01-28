Read full article on original website
Related
trumbulltimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): Debate over allowing wine in CT supermarkets leaves bitter aftertaste
Before you start to worry about my habits, the rack is usually empty. It’s more of a decoration (shaped like the Eiffel Tower) than a storage device (form over function). At least it gets more use than the unopened rack kit in the basement closet we got as a wedding present in 1995.
trumbulltimes.com
Veteran Winsted police officer named interim chief
WINSTED – Sgt. Kevin Kinahan, a longtime member of the Winsted Police Department, has been chosen to serve as interim chief upon the departure of Chief of Police William T. Fitzgerald Jr. Fitzgerald announced his retirement in late 2022. After seven years, his last day as chief will be...
trumbulltimes.com
Enjoy these Super Bowl snacks from Connecticut restaurants
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Now that the Super Bowl LVII faceoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is set, it's time to start planning the menu. These CT restaurants offer special packages for the Super Bowl with wings, nachos, sliders and more.
Comments / 0