Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Republicans on both ends of the Capitol are training their fire on a familiar punching bag: All aspects of Washington D.C.'s local governance decisions.
What's happening: With the House now under Republican control, GOP lawmakers from both sides of the Capitol are turning to one of their favorite targets: deep-blue Washington D.C. and its local lawmaking. Some examples in the first weeks of the new Congress:. Changes to its criminal code: Lawmakers, led by...
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he's running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024.
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer highlighted the bipartisan success of the last two years and outlined his optimism for a continued approach The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Green Book legislation passes Virginia House
Decades before people could rely on the internet for hotel or restaurant suggestions, Black Americans traveling across the country during the Jim Crow era relied on a guidebook of amenities to keep safe in segregated parts of the country. Now Virginia legislators are considering giving travelers the opportunity to explore the routes and places found in […] The post Green Book legislation passes Virginia House appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
President Biden visits Baltimore to tout infrastructure law Monday
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden is visiting Baltimore Monday afternoon to discuss a major rail tunnel project funded by his administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel is the oldest tunnel in the Northeast Corridor, and according to the White House, it is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.The tunnel is slated to be replaced with help from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which is expected to significantly increase the capacity, speed and efficiency of the tunnel. Biden will be joined by Gov. Wes Moore, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and...
Zinke lands on Interior Appropriations Subcommittee
Rep. Ryan Zinke may not be returning to the House Natural Resources Committee, but he’ll continue to have some direct oversight over the agency he used to helm. The Montana Republican, former President Donald Trump’s first Interior secretary who previously served in the House from 2015 to 2017, has been appointed to the Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee.
Senate Committee Kills Additional Grocery Tax Cut
Senate Committee Kills Additional Grocery Tax Cut
Heavy traffic expected as Biden visits Baltimore
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make a stop in Baltimore Monday, and he'll bring traffic with him, the Department of Transportation said. Officials announced Biden will tout Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding - which will help to replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel.The tunnel is the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, the White House said. Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages motorists to be prepared to experience congestion in the downtown area on Monday. Heavy traffic, delays, and parking restrictions will be expected between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:Fort Avenue - Richardson Street to Fort McHenryAndre Street - Fort Avenue to McComas StreetMcComas StreetI-95 South in Baltimore CityI-395Martin Luther King, Jr. BoulevardHoward StreetNorth Avenue - Howard to Charles StreetsMaryland Avenue - W. 19 ½ Street to Falls RoadTrenton Street - Falls Road to Morton StreetLafayette Street - Falls Road to Morton Street1800 Block Falls Road to Maryland AvenueDOT stated that some MDOT MTA Bus and Light Rail services may also be impacted on Monday, according to a release. For more information, visit the MDOT MTA website.
Republicans weigh battling DC leaders over crime law
The D.C. Council may soon find itself in a turf war with congressional Republicans over a growing push for Congress to intervene in its affairs. House and Senate Republicans are preparing efforts to block a controversial crime bill that the D.C. Council passed last week over the objections of the city’s mayor and police chief.
Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits during student altercations
A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from intervening in fights or other student misconduct. Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits …. A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from...
