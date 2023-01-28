Concerned Veterans for America on emergency mental health care

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Executive Director of Concerned Veterans for America, Russ Duerstine, talks on Capitol Review about the expansion of care allowing veterans experiencing suicidal crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency health care at no cost. Duerstine discusses the organization’s concern of implementing the care for veterans.

“We’re hoping to see it implemented in a way that’s true choice: where the veteran has freedom, free of care that the bill will get paid and freedom to go when he needs to and not have any other consequences,” Duerstine explained.

