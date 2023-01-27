Read full article on original website
Cheri Stiles, 76, Vincennes
Cheryl Frances (Wissing) Stiles, 76, passed away at her residence at 4:33 pm on January 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side. Cheryl is referred to as Cheri and Meme by her family and friends. She was born on December 15, 1946, in Vincennes, the daughter of Thomas Oliver and Mary Lee (Mayhall) Wissing. Cheri married Gary Stiles on March 10, 1967, and they have celebrated fifty-five years of marriage.
GSH, Van Go Partner to Extend Hours
Good Samaritan Hospital has teamed with VanGo to extend the Vincennes transportation service’s hours. Starting Monday of next week, VanGo will stay open an extra 30 hours each week. The new hours will be from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. weekdays, and 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. both Saturdays...
Alfred “Butch” Erwin, Junior, 72, Edwardsport
Alfred Samuel “Butch” Erwin Jr., 72, of Edwardsport, went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Butch was born in Vincennes, IN on July 2, 1950 to the late Betty Winegar Erwin and Alfred Samuel Erwin Sr. Butch was a member of the United States Army 1969-1971 and a Vietnam Veteran, serving with 1099th River Rats. He owned Butch’s Place and The Dugout Tavern and worked construction and coal mining. He enjoyed fishing, mowing, gardening and western movies. He was a member of the French Club, V.F.W., and the American Legion.
Linda Daily, 80, Washington
Linda Sue Fidler Daily, 80, of Washington, went to her heavenly home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Linda was born on May 18, 1942 in Washington, IN to the late Ruth and Earnest Walls. Linda was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed going to church. She also liked playing bingo and cards with her friends.
Vincennes University Adding Daviess County Schools to Project ASPIREE
Vincennes University is adding three Daviess County schools to its Project ASPIREE program. The assistance program is now reaching Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess Junior-Senior High School. Project ASPIREE is for income-eligible students, along with potential first generation students. It is free for all...
Preparing for “Baby Day” in Daviess County
The Daviess County Health Department will host Baby Day this week. It’s a special day dedicated to protecting babies with immunizations and safe sleep solutions. The event is for all children ages two and under and will be held on Friday, February 3rd from 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. and Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Knox County Arrest Roundup for Monday, 1/30
Authorities arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a domestic battery complaint. Officers charged 27 year-old Dalton Watts with the count after arresting him at Good Samaritan Hospital. He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail. Vincennes Police arrested 61 year old Robert Cooper of Oaktown this...
Vincennes Mayor Yochum Files Bid for Fourth Term as Mayor
It’s now official — Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is running for a fourth term as Mayor. The filing means there will be Mayoral primaries for both parties on May 2nd. Mayor Yochum will face Michael Devine in the Vincennes Democrat primary in May. On the Republican primary side for Mayor, City Council president Tim Salters faces Jack Boger.
Main Street Project Progress Continues
Progress continues on the final two phases of the Main Street project, with concrete work continuing at this time. A milder than normal winter has given the crews time to work on the sidewalks along that part of Main Street. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague knows the warmer conditions have led to over a month’s worth of work — especially in the installation of concrete sidewalks in that area.
Girls’ Sectional Week is Here– Games Start Tomorrow Night
The Girls High School Basketball sectionals get underway tomorrow night. Vincennes Rivet and South Knox. will be the first county teams to see action. At the Class A Springs Valley Sectional..12-10 Rivet will take on 3-20 Loogootee in the only game that night. At the Eastern Greene Two A Sectional…18-6...
Sullivan County Sheriff Seeking Stolen Truck
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a stolen truck, specifically a 2001 Ford F-250 that was converted to a flatbed. It was taken from the Shelburn Sunoco Station between 1:00 and 5:00 A.M. Saturday. If you see the vehicle, call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
