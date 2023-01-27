Alfred Samuel “Butch” Erwin Jr., 72, of Edwardsport, went to his eternal resting place on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Butch was born in Vincennes, IN on July 2, 1950 to the late Betty Winegar Erwin and Alfred Samuel Erwin Sr. Butch was a member of the United States Army 1969-1971 and a Vietnam Veteran, serving with 1099th River Rats. He owned Butch’s Place and The Dugout Tavern and worked construction and coal mining. He enjoyed fishing, mowing, gardening and western movies. He was a member of the French Club, V.F.W., and the American Legion.

EDWARDSPORT, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO