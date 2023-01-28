Read full article on original website
Raymond Alexie’s perfect season continues with 2023 Akiak Dash victory
Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie’s perfect mushing season continued by winning the 2023 Akiak Dash in commanding fashion. The Kwethluk musher arrived in Bethel at 4:54 p.m. on Jan. 28 after outpacing a field of 15 mushers from Bethel to Akiak and back. “It feels good,” said Alexie. Alexie won...
Jason Pavila scratches from Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race
Jason Pavila has scratched from the Kuskokwim 300 at the Tuluksak checkpoint. The Kwethluk musher took a fall and ended his race early on Jan. 29. This is the first scratch of the 2023 race. Nineteen-year-old Pavila was running in his second K300. He won the Rookie of the Year...
Slideshow: Akiak Dash start
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk awaits the start of the Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska. Fifteen mushers took off in a mass start for the 2023 Akiak Dash on Jan. 28, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Slideshow: Kuskokwim 300 start
Mushers head down the chute at the start of the Kuskokwim 300. January 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun School in the village of Newtok in Southwest Alaska. An Alaska Division of Homeland Security report issued Friday morning says that a fire occurred at the school around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that damaged the power plant at Newtok’s Ayaprun School.
State of Alaska District Court in Bethel
Frank Berezkin, 52 Driving Under the Influence 20 Days, $3000, 2 Yrs. Prob. Katrina A. Andrew, 40 4th Degree Assault $150, 1 Yr. Prob. Floyd A. Johnson, 40 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob. Carl D. Maxie, 61 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob. Alberta Mann, 68 2nd Degree...
