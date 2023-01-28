If you’re reading this, it means that you officially made it through the first month of 2023 (hopefully unscathed by the Mercury and Mars retrograde). January tends to be jam-packed with twists and turns, but you’ll be glad to know that from an astrological perspective, February’s bound to be much more chill. While the first week of the month does include a *slightly* intense full moon in Leo, this energy is likely to energize and inspire you, rather than leave you feeling depleted and unmotivated. It’s time to allow your own identity to take up space. Your January 30, 2023 weekly horoscope is a reminder that there’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel seen, and there’s no need to dim your light — especially when it comes to advocating for what you believe in.

1 DAY AGO