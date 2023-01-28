Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night skyRoger MarshMinnesota State
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Purple Rumor Mill: No Love for Kevin O’Connell, Trey Lance, Justin Fields
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 29th edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023
The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded
The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract
The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal
The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation
It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard
The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
Tom Brady, David Beckham get together with daughters for pizza party in Miami
Tom Brady had a rather dull low-standard season, which ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With a broken heart and mental deterioration, any person would want the warmth of family and loved ones. However, the 45-year-old man doesn’t have that luxury either, as his divorce almost pushed him over the edge.
RUMOR: Dolphins make Tom Brady decision amid Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion problems
The Miami Dolphins have some big questions to answer at the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history puts his NFL career into jeopardy. Because of that, the rumors about Miami taking a shot at Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have intensified over the last month or so. However, it seems like the team itself is not interested in signing their former rival, sources told Adam Schefter and ESPN.
Miami offensive coordinator search: James Coley, Marcus Arroyo floated as potential Mario Cristobal candidates
Mario Cristobal is in search of Miami's next offensive coordinator after firing one-year Hurricanes assistant Josh Gattis this week. Texas A&M wide receivers coach James Coley and former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be potential targets to watch, given their prior relationship with Cristobal, InsideTheU's David Lake explained on Through The Smoke.
Rob Gronkowski reveals 1 regret he would want to change in his NFL career with Patriots, Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski may have enjoyed a successful NFL career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean he has no regrets. When asked what he would have done differently in his career, the former star tight end said he would have taken care of his body better.
A New Trade Partner for Kirk Cousins Just Entered the Chat
The San Francisco 49ers were knocked out of the NFL playoffs on Sunday, suffering a lopsided 31-7 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles are beginning their early preparations for Super Bowl LVII, the 49ers will start taking a long hard look in the mirror. Armed...
Mike Tyson wants Tom Brady to remain with Buccaneers as QB sets to be unrestricted free agent in March
This weekend, Tampa Bay is home to two GOATs – Mike Tyson and Tom Brady. The former heavyweight boxing champion is in town to promote his line of “Tyson 2.0” products. Tyson, 56, is a living testament to the power of focus and determination. He explained how...
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive
As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
Vikings Mentioned in Interesting Chiefs-Bengals Factoid
The AFC Championship kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals late Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will have hosted five consecutive AFC Championships, so the event is now an annual late-January tradition. And when the game kicks off, oodles of Bengals fans will be in...
