The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 4 Realistic Options at QB in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings won 13 games in 2022 — about four or five more than oddsmakers expected. The franchise used late-game heroics and heartstopping transactions to do so and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017. But the playoffs arrived, and the club flopped — at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be Traded

The Green Bay Packers are coming off the worst season of head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching career with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs. The previous three seasons in a row, the Green Bay Packers won 13 games with Aaron Rodgers winning the Most Valuable Player award back-to-back.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract

The Minnesota Vikings defense ranked 27th in the NFL per defensive DVOA, 30th in points allowed, and 31st in yards allowed in 2022. Those marks are terrible, so expect defense, defense, and more defense to be on the menu this offseason. Vikings Sign Defender to ‘Futures’ Contract. On...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

1 Vikings Free Agent Could Sign a Huge Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have many players entering free agency but only limited cap space to keep them in the building. Homegrown players like tight end Irv Smith Jr. and running back Alexander Mattison could be on their way out. Both starting cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and late-season star Duke Shelley had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation

It only took three words to send the Tom Brady rumor mill into overdrive Sunday. The Pro Football Talk Twitter account tweeted a GIF of Brady, with the words “Soon, Faithful. Soon.” Soon, Faithful. Soon. pic.twitter.com/Z9FviRHy4V — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023 Plenty of NFL fans immediately set out to decipher that cryptic message. Does Read more... The post Mysterious Tom Brady tweet fuels crazy speculation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return

Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Miami football making late push for 3-star DL Jamel Howard

The Miami football program is making a late push for three-star, 6’3, 325-pound defensive lineman Jamel Howard three days ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Miami hosted Howard over the weekend. Mario Cristobal made news during 2022 National Signing Day with four-star running back Tre’Vonte Citizen. Citizen...
MIAMI, FL
sportszion.com

Tom Brady, David Beckham get together with daughters for pizza party in Miami

Tom Brady had a rather dull low-standard season, which ended with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With a broken heart and mental deterioration, any person would want the warmth of family and loved ones. However, the 45-year-old man doesn’t have that luxury either, as his divorce almost pushed him over the edge.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dolphins make Tom Brady decision amid Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion problems

The Miami Dolphins have some big questions to answer at the quarterback position. Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history puts his NFL career into jeopardy. Because of that, the rumors about Miami taking a shot at Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady have intensified over the last month or so. However, it seems like the team itself is not interested in signing their former rival, sources told Adam Schefter and ESPN.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Miami offensive coordinator search: James Coley, Marcus Arroyo floated as potential Mario Cristobal candidates

Mario Cristobal is in search of Miami's next offensive coordinator after firing one-year Hurricanes assistant Josh Gattis this week. Texas A&M wide receivers coach James Coley and former UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo could be potential targets to watch, given their prior relationship with Cristobal, InsideTheU's David Lake explained on Through The Smoke.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
VikingsTerritory

The Single Best Thing the Vikings Can do to Allow the New DC to Thrive

As of right now, there is a fair amount of uncertainty about who will get the defensive coordinator gig in Minnesota. Four interviews have been completed (Ryan Nielsen [who has since gone to the Falcons], Sean Desai, and Mike Pettine). Another – with Brian Flores – took place earlier, as well. Hiring a DC is good place to start in the defensive overhaul, but more work remains. What’s 1 thing the Vikings can do to help their DC?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
