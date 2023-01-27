Read full article on original website
BBC
Novak Djokovic: Why can't the next generation stop the Australian Open champion?
Shortly after 35-year-old Novak Djokovic despatched another considerably younger player to win a 22nd Grand Slam title, his coach Goran Ivanisevic was asked how long the new Australian Open champion could stay at the top level. The response probably sent a chill through the rest of the ATP Tour. "Definitely...
Yardbarker
Djokovic to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open; to be allowed for US Open
Shortly after becoming the world no. 1 again, Novak Djokovic learned very bad news about his chances of participation in the first two ATP 1000 events of the season. Last year, the 35-year-old was forced to miss the Indian Wells, Miami Open and the US Open, as he missed on a large portion of points that he could have added as well as a chance to add another Masters and Grand Slam titles to his collection.
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
