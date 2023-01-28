Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Hodags swim away victorious after Double Dual Meet
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- After two postponements of the Double Dual Meet held at Lakeland Union High School; Tomahawk, Rhinelander, and Lakeland were finally able to compete.
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander hockey back on track after home win over Oshkosh
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
WJFW-TV
Racers from all over the country compete in the Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
WEAU-TV 13
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
WJFW-TV
2023 MECCA Trails Winterfest and Candlelight
MERCER, Wisc. (WJFW)- MECCA Trails was back in action for its second annual Winterfest. The event included multiple skiing races that were offered. Winterfest included multiple skiing events such as the MECCA 30K, Flowage 15K, Claire d'Loon 5K, and Candlelight Ski-Shoe-Hike. The MECCA 30K is designed to challenge skiers. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WJFW-TV
Camp 10 Ski Area looking for applicants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
WJFW-TV
Fatal snowmobile accident in Arbor Vitae
ARBOR VITAE - One person died in a snowmobile accident Sunday in Arbor Vitae. Just after 7 p.m., the Vilas County 911 center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree on trail 17 near Schuman Rd. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful, and the operator was pronounced deceased.
Wausau area obituaries January 27, 2023
Kenneth “Ken” Edward Fisher, 80, of Wausau passed away following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on January 24, 2023 surrounded by his family. He went through life with his heart full and a desire to care for his wife and sons. He spent most of his time with his family creating memories they will hold onto for years to come.
Wausau volunteers sought to help with housing during cold snap
Organizations in Wausau are seeking volunteers to ensure the city’s most vulnerable residents are warm, fed and safe as temperatures plummet into the single digits and below zero. A collaborative effort is underway, but more help is needed. Catholic Charities Warming Shelter seeks volunteers to assist during intake hours...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Downtown Inc. begins Taste of Chocolate, Monday
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Downtown Rhinelander businesses are gearing up for this years Taste of Chocolate fundraising event. The Downtown Rhinelander Inc. group is sponsoring the fundraiser, which is reminiscent of a scene right out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. If you visit any participating downtown business between January...
wlen.com
Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Issues Comedic Warning About ‘Highly Addictive Substances’… Girl Scout Cookies
Oneida County, Wisconsin – A sheriff’s office in Wisconsin recently issued a fictitious warning about ‘highly addictive substances’… Girl Scout Cookies. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said that these substances go by names like ‘Thin Mints,’ ‘Caramel deLites,’ ‘Peanut Butter Patties,’ and ‘Adventurefuls.’
WJFW-TV
Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.
PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
WSAW
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
WJFW-TV
Kinship of Tomahawk looking for mentors to help out students
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1997 the Kinship of Tomahawk has been helping kids around the area through their youth mentoring program. Executive Director Patti Hilgendorf says their mission is quite simple. "Providing mentoring opportunities to children and families in our community," said Patti Higendorf. "What goes through that is mentoring the whole family to make change to help them through some tough times and get our kids through high school graduation," she said. "To achieve that goal, they created an after-school program. With activities ranging from playing the Nintendo Wii, to making arts and crafts. Kris Berg believes this is making a huge impact.
WJFW-TV
WJFW-TV
Jury selection begins in murder trial for Antigo man
ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Jury selection began Monday for an Antigo man accused of killing his mother on October 31, 2021. During a welfare check on November 1, 2021 Antigo Police discovered the body of Susan Reece, 63, of Antigo. According to the criminal complaint, Goplin was identified leaving...
Cocktail of the Week: Candy Shop
This week’s featured cocktail is for those of us with a sweet tooth – which means, just about all of us! The Candy Shop is a luscious, refreshing beverage with a decidedly adult twist. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
