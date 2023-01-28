Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:

2 DAYS AGO