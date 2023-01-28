Read full article on original website
'I still feel like I'm on another planet': Sabalenka steps out with Australian Open trophy
Cloud 9 looks an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka. The newly crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town on Sunday as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrops.
Coach explains how Novak Djokovic smashed Stefanos Tsitsipas psychologically before Australian Open
Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has explained the toll the Greek's loss to the Serb in the 2021 French Open had on him psychologically, claiming he wasn't the same afterwards.
Roger Federer's photo with Blackpink goes viral with more than a million likes
Blink and you would have missed it.
Pete Sampras Tennis Legend
Pete Sampras is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Throughout his career, he won 14 Grand Slam singles titles, including seven Wimbledon titles and five US Open titles. He also held the world No. 1 ranking for a record 286 weeks, and his total of 64 ATP Tour titles is the fifth-highest of all time.
Tennis-'I am born a champion', says beaten Grand Slam dreamer Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday's final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
"That's what his career is about": Henman believes Djokovic only has one aim in Australian Open Final
Eurosport analyst Tim Henman is certain that winning his 22nd grand slam is far more important to Djokovic than being ranked number one in the world. The Serbian can do both with a win on Sunday but one goal is far more important. It's fairly clear why as it's the far bigger achievement and makes a greater impact on his legacy. Nadal has 22 grand slams and the victory would tie him with the Spaniard. Discussing it on Eurosport, Henman explained:
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open, 22nd Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to...
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
Phil Mickelson sends very WEIRD tweet about Rory McIlroy at Dubai Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson heaped praise on Rory McIlroy after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the six-time major champion continues to show himself more on social media. But you have to feel there is some sort of sarcasm behind his tweet. At least that is the consensus...
Phil Mickelson Weighs in on PGA Tour’s Shorts Rule After Leader Shows ‘4 Inches of Ankle’
Mickelson took to Twitter to question the Farmers Insurance Open leader’s choice of pant.
Phil Mickelson says he's 'at peace' with never playing in another Ryder Cup or PGA Tour event
After a tumultuous year that included playing a key part in the launch of LIV Golf, Phil Mickelson is excited about 2023 and beyond—even if that future doesn't ever include another PGA Tour appearance or participating again in the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Bob...
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Tennis-Australian Open sets Grand Slam attendance record
Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Australian Open set a Grand Slam attendance record with more than 900,000 spectators visiting over three weeks, organisers said on Tuesday, despite the absence of some big-name players and schedule disruptions due to rain.
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Tsitsipas dubs Djokovic the GOAT after Australian Open Final defeat: "Novak is the greatest to have ever held a tennis racquet"
Stefanos Tsitsipas has hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest player to ever hold a racquet after losing to him in the 2023 Australian Open final. Novak Djokovic played another fascinating match to take down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and the Greek player was very complimentary of Djokovic after the match. Tsitsipas didn't play well, he certainly didn't play well enough to take down a solid Djokovic albeit not a special one. There were chances in this match but Tsitsipas simply didn't take them.
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
