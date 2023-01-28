ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
NBC Connecticut

Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam

Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
New York Post

Elizabeth Holmes living in $13,000-per-month estate, showing ‘no remorse’: feds

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living a life of luxury in a $13,000-per-month estate while appealing her conviction on various fraud charges, the feds said in a court filing. Prosecutors said Holmes, 38, “continues to show no remorse” for her actions at the doomed blood-testing startup after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors by lying about Theranos’ technology. A federal judge ordered Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, to begin serving her sentence on April 27. Attorneys for Holmes have argued that she should be allowed to remain...
Focus Daily News

Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured

Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Click10.com

Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for $4.5M scam with links to South Florida

MIAMI – A caller posing as a U.S. government official told a victim that he or she had won a prize, but before collecting it, the victim needed to pay taxes and fees. There wasn’t a prize. That’s how federal agents said a group defrauded more than 400 people, mostly seniors, out of $4.5 million for about three years.
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
