U.S. prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a hate crime targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in 2019, a court document filed on Tuesday showed.
Sam Bankman-Fried's 2 mysterious bail sponsors ponied up a total of $700,000 to get the alleged fraudster out of jail
In addition to his parents, Sam Bankman-Fried has two anonymous bail sponsors keeping him out of jail. They contributed $500,000 and $200,000 respectively, one of his lawyers disclosed in a court filing. The judge is weighing a request from media organizations, including Insider, to unseal their names. The two anonymous...
Elizabeth Holmes tried to ‘flee’ US with one-way Mexico ticket, prosecutors say
New court filing says ex-Theranos founder booked flight departing 26 January last year, shortly after fraud conviction
‘You Won’t Be Able To Keep Us Out’: Mystery Men Issue Threat at Home of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Parents, Lawyers Say
For now, two signers of fallen cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s bond can keep their identities secret pending his trial on wire fraud and campaign finance charges, a federal judge ruled. The ruling fell a day after the FTX founder’s lawyers alerted the court to a “security incident” involving a...
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Abused woman was forced to be ‘servant’ of her husband’s family for 12 years, feds say
“The way to your husband’s heart is through me,” the woman’s mother-in-law told her after she moved to the U.S. from Pakistan.
Feds bust $28M pandemic loan-fraud ring after tip on South Florida liquor store owner
As the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, South Florida has led the financial crime wave that followed the passage of the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Man gets 'rare' federal prison sentence for trafficking farmworkers in Indiana, other states
A Florida man is set to serve almost 10 years in prison after leading a forced labor and human trafficking operation that brought farm workers to Indiana and a few other states. The case highlights a pervasive issue. “Labor trafficking is really modern-day slavery,” said Beth White, an attory and...
Federal agents arrest slew of suspects in Florida nursing school diploma scam
Feds crack down on South Florida nursing schools they say were selling bogus degrees.
Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam
Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
Judge drops case against NYPD officer accused of spying for China; prosecutors say reason is 'classified'
Charges against NYPD Officer Baimadajie Angwang, accused of spying on Tibetan expatriates in Queens for China, were formally dropped Thursday by a Brooklyn federal judge.
A bored hacktivist browsing an unsecured airline server stumbled upon national security secrets including the FBI's 'no-fly' list. She says what she found reveals a 'perverse outgrowth of the surveillance state.'
Maia arson crimew, the Swiss hacker behind the find, was indicted by the US government in 2021 on charges related to a separate hack.
Elizabeth Holmes living in $13,000-per-month estate, showing ‘no remorse’: feds
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living a life of luxury in a $13,000-per-month estate while appealing her conviction on various fraud charges, the feds said in a court filing. Prosecutors said Holmes, 38, “continues to show no remorse” for her actions at the doomed blood-testing startup after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors by lying about Theranos’ technology. A federal judge ordered Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, to begin serving her sentence on April 27. Attorneys for Holmes have argued that she should be allowed to remain...
Secretary wrote at least 44 checks to herself, then vacationed in Alaska, feds say
The woman is sentenced to prison after embezzling $1.2 million from a Missouri business, authorities said.
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for $4.5M scam with links to South Florida
MIAMI – A caller posing as a U.S. government official told a victim that he or she had won a prize, but before collecting it, the victim needed to pay taxes and fees. There wasn’t a prize. That’s how federal agents said a group defrauded more than 400 people, mostly seniors, out of $4.5 million for about three years.
Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty
A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
As sedition trial begins, prosecutors say Proud Boys 'mobilized' after Trump comments
In opening statements of sedition trial, prosecutors said members of the Proud Boys intended to disrupt the transfer of presidential power in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
